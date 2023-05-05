Apple Arcade grows its catalog with 20 new games

Apple Arcade has expanded its catalog with 20 new games. The service already had over 200 games, and the number keeps increasing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Arcade lets users play affordable and entertaining games on their iPhones and iPads. It already had over 200 games on its database and now 20 more games have been added. Some of the new games are expected to make the most hits, including WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder.

"Apple Arcade brings together hundreds of fun titles in one gaming destination for our users to discover and enjoy. Today's launch boosts our award-winning catalog with 20 new games people will love playing and sharing with their friends and families," said Alex Rofman, senior director of Apple Arcade.

More than 200 games are available on Apple Arcade for the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac. The collection consists of well-known games that can be found in the standard app store and on other platforms, as well as exclusive games created particularly for Apple Arcade. Arcade doesn't have any commercials or in-app purchases, and games that often have them have more material unlocked and are ad-free.

Read Also: Netflix to release 40 mobile games in 2023

"Apple has been a great partner for us since the debut of Apple Arcade, with SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit being one of the first titles available, and it continues to perform extremely well since its launch in 2020. We love the Arcade model because it provides us with a great opportunity to build unique games, specifically for this audience. We're so excited for subscribers to play TMNT Splintered Fate, a brand-new title from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe, available exclusively on Apple Arcade," said Doug Rosen, Paramount Global's senior vice president of Games & Emerging Media.

Here are all of the new Apple Arcade games that were added to the catalog:

TMNT Splintered Fate (Paramount Global)

Disney SpellStruck (Artist Arcade)

WHAT THE CAR? (Triband)

Cityscapes: Sim Builder (Magic Fuel Games)

Chess Universe+ (Tilting Point)

Disney Coloring World+ (StoryToys)

Disney Getaway Blast+ (Gameloft)

Farming Simulator 20+ (GIANTS Software)

Getting Over It+ (Bennett Foddy)

Hill Climb Racing+ (Fingersoft)

Iron Marines+ (Ironhide Game Studio)

Kingdom Two Crowns+ (Raw Fury)

Playdead's LIMBO+ (Playdead)

My Town Home – Family Games+ (My Town Games LTD)

Octodad: Dadliest Catch+ (Young Horses)

PPKP+ (SHIMADA TOSHIHIRO)

Snake.io+ (Kooapps)

Temple Run+ (Imangi Studios)

Time Locker+ (Sotaro Otsuka)

Very Little Nightmares+ (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

If you wish to subscribe, you may do so for $5 per month or $50 annually. A subscription can be shared with up to five additional family members. Everybody can download, install, and play various games simply as they have a separate membership.

Advertisement