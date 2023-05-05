Check out what Tim Cook says about mass layoffs

In a recent interview, Tim Cook said that Apple is still not considering mass layoffs as the company is currently at a stable place despite all the economic difficulties in today's world.

Tim Cook thinks that mass layoffs are "a last resort" and companies should take more precautions and weigh their options before laying off thousands of their workforce. According to MacRumors, Apple said it had approximately 164,000 full-time equivalent employees as of September 24, 2022, in a regulatory filing last year.

In an interview with CNBC, "I view that as a last resort and, so, mass layoffs is not something that we're talking about at this moment," said Tim Cook. According to Cook, Apple employees are safer than most of the others in the industry.

Many tech giants have laid off thousands of their workforces, including Amazon, Meta, Disney, and many more. Google's parent company, Alphabet, is one of the big tech firms that left many in limbo, and now these companies operate with a much less workforce. Mark Zuckerberg said this year would be the "year of efficiency," and the reports show that Meta is not the only company that has a similar opinion.

Streamlining, not layoffs

Apple recently parted ways with some of its staff but called it "streamlining" instead of layoffs. According to a report from Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple was getting ready to lay off a small amount of its workforce. The "streamlining" concerned the people who are in corporate retail terms. Apple's primary goal is to enhance operations rather than reduce expenses. The corporation would have let go of a lot more people if it had been trying to reduce expenses.

The Cupertino company is also currently in hot water now as it is holding meetings with the unionized Maryland branch's representatives. The employees are represented by the Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers, and in their recent meeting, they asked for a 10% raise, more vacation time, and a new tipping system. None of the Apple stores implemented the tipping culture, and it looks unlikely that it will come to life in the near future.

