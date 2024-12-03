Mozilla plans to use Firefox's installer to set it as the default browser on Windows 11

Mozilla plans to use Firefox's installer to set it as the default browser on Windows 11
Ashwin
Dec 3, 2024
Firefox
|
2

Mozilla has a plan to help users set Firefox as the default browser on Windows 11. It will do it automatically for you when you install it on your computer.

That doesn't sound like a plan, well it is currently being tested in the beta version, so it is not concrete yet.

This isn't a new trick per se, Mozilla has used its own workaround for a couple of years, to bypass Windows' rather cumbersome settings that tend to favor Microsoft Edge. You don't need to dig deep to set Firefox as your default browser, just open the program's settings or about:preferences, and click on the Make Default button to make it your default browser. It's a one-click solution.

Set firefox as the default browser

Mozilla wants to set Firefox as your default browser on Windows 11

So, what's changing? Well, Mozilla wants to skip this manual method. The change that has been proposed under Bug ID 1923868 is captioned "Support setting Firefox as default based on installer attribution campaign". It will use a set_default_browser attribution campaign to apply the option, i.e. via downloads through a specific channel. It boils down to this, a user visit's Firefox's download page, gets the installer, runs it, and this happens.

When you run the installer, Firefox's set-up presents you with three options:

  • Pin Firefox to taskbar
  • Set Firefox as default browser
  • Import from previous browser

All three options are enabled by default. There is a large button that says "Save and continue", and a smaller button that says "Skip this step". Choosing the latter will not set Firefox as the default browser. But if you click on "save and continue", it becomes your default web browser. I'll skip the rest of the set-up because it is not particularly relevant to the topic. I tested it, and yes it works. Your browser is changed without any further input.

Windows Report says that the new behavior is already in effect, as part of Firefox 134 beta 2. Want to try it yourself? All you need to do is download the browser from the official page, run the installer, and go through the set-up process. Here's the link to the Beta version.

The article calls the planned change as a sneaky move on Firefox's part, and I suppose you could call it that if you weren't paying attention and just clicked through the screens. For example, if you preferred using a different browser and just wanted to try Firefox, and ended up with it being set as the default, I guess it would be an unwelcome change. On the other hand, if you were switching to Firefox, well it makes things a bit easier for you.

Changing the browser or setting a third-party browser shouldn't be a big deal in the first place. Mozilla or any other browser maker wouldn't have to resort to such tricks, if Microsoft hadn't made it difficult to change the default browser on Windows 11.

Microsoft Edge and Bing actively tries to coerce users from switching to a different browser by displaying banners when looking up a third party browser. Edge also tries to set itself as the default browser via some recommended settings, or through updates. More recently, Edge sneakily tries to import tabs from other browsers.

Such unfair practices have caused a lot of harm to third-party browsers, they lose a lot of users. This has actually led to Google Chrome, Vivaldi, Opera, Waterfox and Wavebox to form a group called the Browser Choice Alliance, to fight against Microsoft Edge. Mozilla Firefox and Brave Browser are not part of the group, and this upcoming change could be why Mozilla didn't decide to join. It is not a level playing field, I say fight it with anything and everything.

What do you think? Is this a sneaky move from Firefox, or is it fair ?

Summary
Mozilla plans to use Firefox's installer to set it as the default browser on Windows 11
Article Name
Mozilla plans to use Firefox's installer to set it as the default browser on Windows 11
Description
Mozilla wants Firefox's installer to set itself as the default browser on Windows 11.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Firefox 133 comes with Bounce Tracking Protection and other enhancements

Firefox 132: Mozilla paves way for 4K Netflix playback

Firefox adds option to remove 'List All Tabs' button after user backlash

Mozilla releases second Firefox 131 security update

Mozilla's massive lapse in judgement causes clash with uBlock Origin developer
firefox

Mozilla extends Firefox 115 support for old Windows and macOS devices

Tutorials & Tips

How to fix OneTab not working in Firefox

What are Firefox Containers?

How to import tabs from Chrome to Firefox and vice versa


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Eric Broyat said on December 3, 2024 at 10:19 am
    Reply

    Two evils do not make one good. Advertise for BrokenUrl instead.

  2. Zoo said on December 3, 2024 at 9:40 am
    Reply

    I don’t see the point in doing this. I think the vast majority of the users who install Firefox on their computers do so with the intention of setting it as default.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved