Microsoft is sneakily trying to import tabs from other browsers into Edge

Windows users who use a browser like Chrome on their devices as the main daily driver may be targeted by Microsoft's latest attempt at persuading them to switch to Edge.

The details:

Microsoft Edge suddenly starts on system start on the devices.

It displays a prompt that advertises the benefits of Edge.

This prompt includes an option to import data from other browsers; checked by default.

When Edge launches on start, it displays the "Enhance your browsing experience with Copilot in Microsoft Edge" prompt.

The main focus of the ad is Copilot's AI capabilities that Microsoft baked into Edge. Observant users may notice a prechecked settings. It reads: "Bring over your data from other browsers regularly. You can manage your preferences at any time in Settings".

The prompt has a big highly visible "confirm and continue" button. There is no "decline" or "cancel" button next to it. You find a small x-icon in the top right corner of the prompt. It may be difficult to spot, as it looks similar to the star icons that Microsoft placed near it.

If you do not want Edge to import your browsing data from other browsers, you need to uncheck the option first before selecting "confirm and continue", or activate the x-icon to close the prompt.

The Verge says that it has received confirmation from Microsoft that the prompt is indeed a new Edge feature. Microsoft also pointed out that users could turn it off, if they did not want it.

Clearly, Microsoft seems to believe that it is perfectly normal to introduce intrusive behavior on user systems. Let Edge suddenly start with the system and show a prompt that is clearly designed to get the data from as many users as possible imported into Microsoft Edge.

Is this strategy lucrative enough for Microsoft to anger some users who are exposed to the prompt? Does it push enough users to Edge to make it worthwhile? Or does it have the opposite effect?

Not Microsoft's first rodeo

Last year, news broke that Edge was importing data from Chrome automatically. Users started to notice that their tabs from Chrome would suddenly appear in Microsoft's browser.

The imports included the browsing history and they might also include other data, including passwords.

Microsoft did not give users options back then. Edge was configured to import automatically and there was little that users could do before they started Edge to avoid that.

This is not to say that Google is not using its might to push its Chrome browser over others. Two wrongs do not make a right, and it would be beneficial to all users if the company's would stop trying to snag users from each other using methods that are clearly not in the best interests of users.

How to configure Edge's auto-import functionality

Edge users may turn off the auto-import functionality in the following way:

Load edge://settings/profiles/importBrowsingData Activate the ">" icon under "Import data from Google Chrome". Toggle "Import browser data from Google Chrome on each launch" to off.

Closing Words

Windows users who do not use Edge may be able to uninstall it. I still cannot, as the promised uninstall option is still grayed out.

Now You: which browser do you use mainly? What is your take on the new prompt that Microsoft is showing?

