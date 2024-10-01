Mozilla's massive lapse in judgement causes clash with uBlock Origin developer
Software developers who publish their products on third-party stores face all kinds of problems sometimes. From rejected apps or extensions to removed products or unjustified claims about them.
Raymond "gorhill" Hill, maker of the world's most popular content blocker uBlock Origin received two emails from Mozilla recently about his Firefox add-on uBlock Origin Lite.
Good to know: uBlock Origin Lite is a Manifest V3-compatible version of the content blocker. It is less powerful, but since Google is disabling Manifest V2 support in Chrome, it is what will remain from uBlock Origin for Chromium-based browsers.
Mozilla says that it has reviewed the extension and found violations. The following claims were made:
- The extension is not asking for consent for data collecting.
- The extension contains "minified, concatenated or otherwise machine-generated code".
- There is no privacy policy.
As a consequence, Mozilla disabled the extension on the Firefox Add-ons Store.
Hill refuted all three claims that Mozilla made on the GitHub repository stating that the extension is not collecting any data, that there is no minified code in uBlock Origin Lite, and that there is a privacy policy.
He admitted further that he does not "have the time or motivation to spend time on this nonsense" and won't react to the allegations made or appeal the decision.
In a follow-up, Hill criticized the "nonsensical and hostile review process" that put added burden on developers. Mozilla disabled all versions of the extension except for the very first one. It still flagged the extension for the very same reasons, but nevertheless decided to keep the outdated version up.
Does it affect uBlock Origin? The core extension remains available for Firefox. Unlike Google Chrome, Firefox will continue to support Manifest V2 extensions. Mozilla has not flagged this extensions or disabled it.
Hill is now self-hosting the extension uBlock Origin Lite for Firefox on the GitHub repository. Interested users find it on the releases page as a direct download.
Mozilla realizes its blunder, but it seems too late
Mozilla contacted Hill a few days later, likely after the thing blew up everywhere, stating that the "previous decision was incorrect" and that the extension has been restored.
The organization issued an apology for the "mistake" and recommended to Hill to reach out whenever he has questions or concerns about a review.
Hill decided to go ahead with the plan to self-host the extension. He removed the extension from Mozilla's Add-ons repository as a consequence.
When you search for uBlock Origin Lite, you won't get the extension returned anymore.
It remains to be seen if the two parties will come closer together again or if this breakup will be permanent.
Closing Words
Most mistakes in review processes are made by machines. Google, for example, uses automated reviews for the most part, but may also manually review extensions.
The process does not keep all malicious extensions out, of which plenty are regularly discovered, but it may also block legitimate extensions or updates.
In the case of uBlock Origin Lite, it is unclear how the reviewer came to the conclusion that the extension was in violation of policies. Especially the claim that the extension had no privacy policy, when it clearly had one, sheds no good light on the reviewer and process.
Mozilla might want to look at the review process to find out what went wrong exactly to avoid another disaster like it in the future.
Did you experience issues with removed apps or extensions in the past due to reviews by the owners of the stores? What is your take on this one? Feel free to leave a comment down below.
Comments
For those not knowing, Google whiteknights fake reviewed uBlockLite and forced Mozilla to delete it.
It happens everywhere.
Why would a Firefox user want to user the lite version when the full version is better?
It’s lighter than the full version in Android.
Mozilla is a coffin filled to the brim with old extensions.
Thanks for the article! :]
“He who is without sin can cast the first stone”.
Not even a sin, a mistake, a big mistake with potential dramatic issues for newbies. Still : He who never mistakes can cast the first stone.
I can understand Raymond Hil’s irritation, even his anger, but far less when it comes to users, most of us prompt to draw the Colt at the first opportunity.
Mozilla blundered and apologized. End of the story. But should the story repeat I’d likely reconsider words of wisdom :)
The crux of the issue is, why can a single Mozilla reviewer unilaterally decide that uBlock origin Lite is problematic and freeze its extension page?
This review mechanism is definitely flawed. Shouldn’t they investigate the reviewer’s past reviews for similar instances of malicious speculation and harassment of developers?
I even doubt whether the reviewer was paid to intentionally provoke Hill and make him lose enthusiasm for developing an ad blocker in the browser.
Mozilla self destructed a while ago. Too many in the obsessive camp about stuff. No concept of crating a mass appeal product anymore. The fringe is running Mozilla now and it has basically ruined Firefox.
I am sorry, as much as he’s the good guy most of the time, Raymond is clearly the bad guy here. Mistakes happen, it was on the light/crippled version (barely useful on Firefox), removing it voluntarily from Mozilla addon store is just immature and over-reactive.
yeah the dude has a temper. But I would be mad too if all I heard all day long is 12 yr olds complaining that youtube is detecting their adblocker.
“removing it voluntarily from Mozilla addon store is just immature and over-reactive.”
Yes. And that’s exactly what Mozilla did.
And it didn’t fix it until there was a big buzz.
Why should the developer have to clean up Mozilla’s mess? They screwed up – they should be held responsibility and take the consequences.
The absolute irresponsibility of the owners of all these “stores” (Google, Apple, Mozilla, etc.) leads to exactly this.
Mozilla is ideologically supremacist, like Google or Facebook, or Amazon or any other political entity, they want to be at the top, people are inferiors to them, they do not want to be differentiated, discriminated, but they do want to impose their rules to discriminate and perpetuate their false supremacy.
uBlock is not any add-on, the work Raymond does is excellent, yet Mozilla treats him like this, if Mozilla has no respect for him then obviously they have no respect for anybody, it’s all hypocrisy.
Private businesses are not political entities. If they engage in political activity, like blocking any anti-trust inquiries, it is to protect their profits, It they engage in virtue signaling, it is because they think they can make money off it. They don’t care about your politics, they just want your money.
To be honest, if a browser add-on repository were to use kid-gloves or have a soft-spot for ANYBODY, it would be the ublock guys. Hands down the most useful extension of the decade. These guys do incredible work, their time working and publishing things on Mozilla’s platform should be a pleasure – in fact Mozilla should send them a handwritten letter of apology and an expensive box of chocolates, or something.
I kid, but come on, the ublock guys? Yeah they’re out to do bad things… /s
There was another ad blocker a few years ago that the dev sold to shady “investors”. The dev never told anyone about the sale. It had malware included with it. Can’t be too careful.
Guy. It’s just Gorhill. And he pointedly refuses any financial donations because that would be a form of bias.
Well i dunno, is he one of the main devs behind ublock or not? If not, my point is invalid, if yes, then everything I said stands.
Your point is invalid because he did not sell it. He passed off maintainership to another dev who then made the project worse to Gorhill’s dismay. You can easily google this instead of making these baseless accusations to ruin his name. Imagine if someone ruined your good intentions and you receive slander on the internet for no reason.
Can I just say a BIG Thank You to Raymond – your extension changed the world, made us more secure, and saved a lot of data on phones. I fully understand that you’re sick of nonsense from Mozilla, but I can’t help thinking that it was cumulative after all the B.S. that Google shoveled your way. It was clearly an error on Mozilla’s behalf which they’ve fixed quickly – maybe do both Mozilla extensions and Github? Manifest V2 is perfectly fine – Google just wants more of the advertising pie with V3.
and he is probably the person who has been responsible from taking more money away from creators than anyone else. 2 sides to every coin.
+1
This is all deeply non public vote, undemoratic, non participative, non open, no nothing for the interests of thr people. It is corporate, investors, big money fields of influence… and naturally also very political
Brave, with it’s built in “Shields” is better than Firefox anyway, so no worries.
Chromium means live wiyh MV3 trash, worse adblock and worse Userscript.
Still Chromium and in the hands of Google to get more Market share. Because of that we get things like Manifest v3
Mozilla have gone crazy, they have made many bad decisions lately. They are treading on thin ice here, without uBlock Origin, Firefox might lose a lot of users.
Firefox doesn’t have a lot of users left to lose. They used to dominate the entire browser market but now they can’t even manage half of the six percent necessary to beat Microsoft.
I agree.
I use Firefox as my main browser with Brave as a backup. Something like this will make me not want to use FF.
Who cares? Let’s just leave the crap version of the extension for Google sheep to worry about. He should remove it from the Chrome web store as well, just for laughs.
Thank you, my thoughts as well, it basically exists as a meme to show how badly v3 nerfs what it can do. The fact that they updated it at all is impressive.
I think only good will come of this; a bit of a wake up slap to Mozilla, even if it’ll be forgotten about in a week.
a real nonsense, mozilla is slowly digging its its own grave