75 million Chrome users have installed these malicious extensions

Google has removed more than two dozen malicious Chrome extensions from the official Chrome Web Store. These extensions were installed on over 75 million times by Chrome user, who need to become active to remove the extensions from their browsers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wladimir Palant detected the malicious extensions and published information about them on the Almost Secure blog. Palant reported a total of 34 malicious extensions to Google, but Google did not remove the extensions immediately.

Security behemoth Avast confirmed the findings and Google pulled the extensions that Avast listed from the Chrome Web Store. Palant notes in a follow-up blog post that these were not all of the malicious extensions. A total of 8 were not removed by Google, as they were later added by Palant and therefore not included in Avast's listing.

Several of the extensions had millions of users, with Autoskip for YouTube leading the list with a weekly active user count of over 9 million. Google listed many of the extensions as featured in the Chrome web store, which one again highlights that the company is not putting enough effort into making sure that featured extensions are safe.

Mozilla does a better job at that. All recommended extensions are code examined whenever they are updated, which means that the likelihood of a malicious recommended extension is very slim. A reviewer would have to overlook malicious code in an extension for that to happen.

Most extensions that Palant discovered are productivity based. Some are video downloaders, others let users interact with videos or audio, e.g., changing volumes, add visual changes or claim to block ads.

Manual removal is required

The main issue for Chrome users is that removal of the extensions does not remove the malicious extensions from Chrome installations.

Here is the full list of extensions that are malicious:

Name Weekly Active users ID Autoskip for Youtube 9,008,298 lgjdgmdbfhobkdbcjnpnlmhnplnidkkp Soundboost 6,925,522 chmfnmjfghjpdamlofhlonnnnokkpbao Crystal Ad block 6,869,278 lklmhefoneonjalpjcnhaidnodopinib Brisk VPN 5,595,420 ciifcakemmcbbdpmljdohdmbodagmela Clipboard Helper 3,499,233 meljmedplehjlnnaempfdoecookjenph Maxi Refresher 3,483,639 lipmdblppejomolopniipdjlpfjcojob Quick Translation 2,797,773 lmcboojgmmaafdmgacncdpjnpnnhpmei Easyview Reader view 2,786,137 icnekagcncdgpdnpoecofjinkplbnocm PDF toolbox 2,782,790 bahogceckgcanpcoabcdgmoidngedmfo Epsilon Ad blocker 2,571,050 bkpdalonclochcahhipekbnedhklcdnp Craft Cursors 2,437,224 magnkhldhhgdlhikeighmhlhonpmlolk

Alfablocker ad blocker 2,430,636 edadmcnnkkkgmofibeehgaffppadbnbi

Zoom Plus 2,370,645 ajneghihjbebmnljfhlpdmjjpifeaokc

Base Image Downloader 2,366,136 nadenkhojomjfdcppbhhncbfakfjiabp

Clickish fun cursors 2,353,436 pbdpfhmbdldfoioggnphkiocpidecmbp

Cursor-A custom cursor 2,237,147 hdgdghnfcappcodemanhafioghjhlbpb

Amazing Dark Mode 2,228,049 fbjfihoienmhbjflbobnmimfijpngkpa

Maximum Color Changer for Youtube 2,226,293 kjeffohcijbnlkgoaibmdcfconakaajm

Awesome Auto Refresh 2,222,284 djmpbcihmblfdlkcfncodakgopmpgpgh

Venus Adblock 1,973,783 obeokabcpoilgegepbhlcleanmpgkhcp

Adblock Dragon 1,967,202 mcmdolplhpeopapnlpbjceoofpgmkahc

Readl Reader mode 1,852,707 dppnhoaonckcimpejpjodcdoenfjleme

Volume Frenzy 1,626,760 idgncaddojiejegdmkofblgplkgmeipk

Image download center 1,493,741 deebfeldnfhemlnidojiiidadkgnglpi Font Customizer 1,471,726 gfbgiekofllpkpaoadjhbbfnljbcimoh Easy Undo Closed Tabs 1,460,691 pbebadpeajadcmaoofljnnfgofehnpeo Screence screen recorder 1,459,488 flmihfcdcgigpfcfjpdcniidbfnffdcf OneCleaner 1,457,548 pinnfpbpjancnbidnnhpemakncopaega Repeat button 1,456,013 iicpikopjmmincpjkckdngpkmlcchold Leap Video Downloader 1,454,917 bjlcpoknpgaoaollojjdnbdojdclidkh Tap Image Downloader 1,451,822 okclicinnbnfkgchommiamjnkjcibfid Qspeed Video Speed Controller 732,250 pcjmcnhpobkjnhajhhleejfmpeoahclc HyperVolume 592,479 hinhmojdkodmficpockledafoeodokmc Light picture-in-picture 172,931 gcnceeflimggoamelclcbhcdggcmnglm

Palant notes that the list is likely incomplete. It is based on a sample of about 1600 extensions and not the full number of extensions that are offered on the Chrome Web Store.

Chrome users need to load chrome://extensions/ or select Menu > More Tools > Extensions to open the list of installed browser extensions.

There they need to check the installed extensions against the list in the table above. A click on the remove button uninstalls the extension immediately.

Closing Words

Users interested in technical details may want to check out Palant's two articles on the matter. There is also the Avast article, which provides additional information, including that even more than the reported 32 extensions were taken down so far by Google.

For Chrome users, it is important to get rid of these malicious extensions immediately by uninstalling them from the web browser. While it is not 100% certain what they do, it is clear that they are set up for malicious activity.

Now You: have you installed any of the extensions?

Summary Article Name These malicious Chrome extensions have been installed by 75 million users Description Google has removed more than two dozen malicious Chrome extensions from the official Chrome Web Store, but Chrome users need to become active to protect their data. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement