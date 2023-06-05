75 million Chrome users have installed these malicious extensions

Martin Brinkmann
Jun 5, 2023
Updated • Jun 5, 2023
Google Chrome
|
0

Google has removed more than two dozen malicious Chrome extensions from the official Chrome Web Store. These extensions were installed on over 75 million times by Chrome user, who need to become active to remove the extensions from their browsers.

Wladimir Palant detected the malicious extensions and published information about them on the Almost Secure blog. Palant reported a total of 34 malicious extensions to Google, but Google did not remove the extensions immediately.

Security behemoth Avast confirmed the findings and Google pulled the extensions that Avast listed from the Chrome Web Store. Palant notes in a follow-up blog post that these were not all of the malicious extensions. A total of 8 were not removed by Google, as they were later added by Palant and therefore not included in Avast's listing.

Several of the extensions had millions of users, with Autoskip for YouTube leading the list with a weekly active user count of over 9 million. Google listed many of the extensions as featured in the Chrome web store, which one again highlights that the company is not putting enough effort into making sure that featured extensions are safe.

Mozilla does a better job at that. All recommended extensions are code examined whenever they are updated, which means that the likelihood of a malicious recommended extension is very slim. A reviewer would have to overlook malicious code in an extension for that to happen.

Most extensions that Palant discovered are productivity based. Some are video downloaders, others let users interact with videos or audio, e.g., changing volumes, add visual changes or claim to block ads.

Manual removal is required

The main issue for Chrome users is that removal of the extensions does not remove the malicious extensions from Chrome installations.

Here is the full list of extensions that are malicious:

Name Weekly Active usersID
Autoskip for Youtube 9,008,298lgjdgmdbfhobkdbcjnpnlmhnplnidkkp
Soundboost6,925,522chmfnmjfghjpdamlofhlonnnnokkpbao
Crystal Ad block 6,869,278lklmhefoneonjalpjcnhaidnodopinib
Brisk VPN 5,595,420 ciifcakemmcbbdpmljdohdmbodagmela
Clipboard Helper 3,499,233 meljmedplehjlnnaempfdoecookjenph
Maxi Refresher 3,483,639 lipmdblppejomolopniipdjlpfjcojob
Quick Translation 2,797,773lmcboojgmmaafdmgacncdpjnpnnhpmei
Easyview Reader view 2,786,137icnekagcncdgpdnpoecofjinkplbnocm
PDF toolbox 2,782,790 bahogceckgcanpcoabcdgmoidngedmfo
Epsilon Ad blocker 2,571,050bkpdalonclochcahhipekbnedhklcdnp
Craft Cursors 2,437,224 magnkhldhhgdlhikeighmhlhonpmlolk
Alfablocker ad blocker 2,430,636 edadmcnnkkkgmofibeehgaffppadbnbi
Zoom Plus 2,370,645 ajneghihjbebmnljfhlpdmjjpifeaokc
Base Image Downloader 2,366,136nadenkhojomjfdcppbhhncbfakfjiabp
Clickish fun cursors 2,353,436 pbdpfhmbdldfoioggnphkiocpidecmbp
Cursor-A custom cursor 2,237,147 hdgdghnfcappcodemanhafioghjhlbpb
Amazing Dark Mode 2,228,049 fbjfihoienmhbjflbobnmimfijpngkpa
Maximum Color Changer for Youtube 2,226,293 kjeffohcijbnlkgoaibmdcfconakaajm
Awesome Auto Refresh 2,222,284 djmpbcihmblfdlkcfncodakgopmpgpgh
Venus Adblock 1,973,783obeokabcpoilgegepbhlcleanmpgkhcp
Adblock Dragon 1,967,202mcmdolplhpeopapnlpbjceoofpgmkahc
Readl Reader mode 1,852,707 dppnhoaonckcimpejpjodcdoenfjleme
Volume Frenzy 1,626,760 idgncaddojiejegdmkofblgplkgmeipk
Image download center 1,493,741deebfeldnfhemlnidojiiidadkgnglpi
Font Customizer 1,471,726gfbgiekofllpkpaoadjhbbfnljbcimoh
Easy Undo Closed Tabs 1,460,691pbebadpeajadcmaoofljnnfgofehnpeo
Screence screen recorder 1,459,488flmihfcdcgigpfcfjpdcniidbfnffdcf
OneCleaner 1,457,548pinnfpbpjancnbidnnhpemakncopaega
Repeat button 1,456,013iicpikopjmmincpjkckdngpkmlcchold
Leap Video Downloader 1,454,917bjlcpoknpgaoaollojjdnbdojdclidkh
Tap Image Downloader 1,451,822okclicinnbnfkgchommiamjnkjcibfid
Qspeed Video Speed Controller 732,250pcjmcnhpobkjnhajhhleejfmpeoahclc
HyperVolume 592,479hinhmojdkodmficpockledafoeodokmc
Light picture-in-picture 172,931gcnceeflimggoamelclcbhcdggcmnglm

Palant notes that the list is likely incomplete. It is based on a sample of about 1600 extensions and not the full number of extensions that are offered on the Chrome Web Store.

Chrome users need to load chrome://extensions/ or select Menu > More Tools > Extensions to open the list of installed browser extensions.

There they need to check the installed extensions against the list in the table above. A click on the remove button uninstalls the extension immediately.

Closing Words

Users interested in technical details may want to check out Palant's two articles on the matter. There is also the Avast article, which provides additional information, including that even more than the reported 32 extensions were taken down so far by Google.

For Chrome users, it is important to get rid of these malicious extensions immediately by uninstalling them from the web browser. While it is not 100% certain what they do, it is clear that they are set up for malicious activity.

Now You: have you installed any of the extensions?

Summary
These malicious Chrome extensions have been installed by 75 million users
Article Name
These malicious Chrome extensions have been installed by 75 million users
Description
Google has removed more than two dozen malicious Chrome extensions from the official Chrome Web Store, but Chrome users need to become active to protect their data.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Google Chrome 114 closes 16 security issues and improves security
Customize Google Chrome with the new side panel

Customize Google Chrome with the new side panel

Google's Privacy Sandbox is ready. Chrome to drop third-party cookies in 2024

How to hide the Shorts section on YouTube

Google released Chrome 113 security update with 12 security fixes
Google to replace Chrome's HTTPS lock icon in September

Google to replace Chrome's HTTPS lock icon in September

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved