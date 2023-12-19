Microsoft's new "use Bing" prompt in Edge is missing a vital option

Martin Brinkmann
Dec 19, 2023
Microsoft Edge
Microsoft Edge shows a new prompt to some users that asks them to make Microsoft Bing the default search engine. Bing Search, which is the default search engine of Microsoft Edge, may be replaced by other searches.

This is done under Settings > Privacy, search, and services > Address bar and search >  Search engine used in the address bar. Edge users who have switched the search engine to Google Search or another supported search engine have done so actively.

Microsoft Edge set default search

Users who have done so may see the new "Use Microsoft recommended browser settings" prompt. It recommends to "set Microsoft Bing as your default search engine". The prompt has three interactive elements.

The most prominent one is the "confirm" button, which will make Microsoft Bing the default search engine in Microsoft Edge. Less prominent is the "set later" button, which postpones the decision to a later point. The last element is the x-button, which closes the prompt without a decision.

The prompt lacks a never or no, thank you option. In fact, Microsoft designed it to give users just one option if they want to get rid of the prompt: accept Bing Search as the default search engine. If you select set later or close the prompt, you will be prompted again in the future.

Microsoft uses similar dark pattern techniques in other areas. You may have seen your fair share of Windows Experience screens right after signing-in to the system. While you may stop these from showing up, they are designed to pressure users into making decisions.

Get on their nerves until a favorable decision is made, at least that is how many users see these prompt. The prompt in Microsoft Edge questions the user's decision to change the search engine in the first place. It is disrespectful and a clear bullying tactic to push Bing Search and Microsoft's revenue.

There appears to be little that users of Microsoft Edge can do to prevent the prompt from appearing over and over again. While it seems to be displayed to some users of the browser only at this time, reports suggest users from the United States, it is probably only a matter of time before the prompts show up for users in other regions as well.

A click on the x-icon is probably the best option right now, provided that you want to continue using Microsoft Edge and keep the selected search engine as the default.

Now You: how do you handle these prompts?

Comments

  1. ECJ said on December 19, 2023 at 6:30 pm
    Microsoft are very much an advertising company, just like Google. And being a publicly-traded company, this crap will not stop. Ditch Edge and use Brave or Firefox instead.

    1. boris said on December 19, 2023 at 7:16 pm
      I would ditch Edge, but it has great “Inspect/Dev Tool” sidebar which makes it really easy to pick elements for AdBlocking (I like to keep my own ad filters). I disabled Edges ability to update to keep this function intact for the future. And I guess without updates I will not see new Microsoft “improvements”. But this is just a delay tactic. In a few years, I will be forced to move to other browser.

  2. TelV said on December 19, 2023 at 5:32 pm
    Who in their right mind would use Microsoft Edge to begin with let alone enable Bing as the default search engine? It’s little more than a piece of spyware designed to look like as a browser.

  3. Boris said on December 19, 2023 at 4:54 pm
    I expected nothing less from Microsoft. I am used already to “accept Microsoft cookies” prompt every time I open new empty tab in Edge. No way I am going to accept their cookies. If anybody has solution, script or extension for this cookie prompt in new tab page for Edge please share.

  4. Mike said on December 19, 2023 at 4:26 pm
    Imagine trusting a company that uses predatory, malicious tactics like this. When anyone you encounter in life refuses to take no for an answer, they definitely do not have your best interest at heart, and it’s your cue to *run like hell* away from them.

  5. carlitos00555@hotmail.com said on December 19, 2023 at 4:17 pm
    “Microsoft Edge shows a *new prompt to some users that asks them to make Microsoft Bing the default search engine..”

    https://twitter.com/Leopeva64/status/1736856111062364230?s=19

