Microsoft Edge's new Instant Updates feature could result in data loss

Most web browsers are set up to download and install updates automatically. What does not happen automatically is the restart that is required to complete the process.

Major companies like Google or Microsoft are working on automations for browsers. Google plans to reveal an AI project in the coming months that takes over user tasks.

Microsoft has created Instant Updates to address delayed browser updates. While the feature still requires a restart of the browser, Instant Updates is designed to make that restart automatically on behalf of the user.

The details:

Instant Updates is currently only available for managed devices (Enterprise).

It restarts the browser only if no user activity has been recorded for 15 minutes and if there are no wake locks.

The feature does not take into account unsaved work on websites or webapps.

Microsoft explains that the feature is in private preview right now. It is disabled by default furthermore, which limits problems that may arise with data loss.

Still, in the FAQ on the support page, Microsoft highlights that content can be lost, if the feature is enabled: "This feature is designed to update the browser when you aren't actively using it, but there's a risk of content input loss if you have unsaved work or open tabs that could be lost or closed during the update. While not an exhaustive list, content input loss might occur in the following scenarios: unsaved documents and unsaved incomplete forms."

In other words; if you step away from the PC without making sure that anything you entered or did is saved, then you may lose that input or work when you resume work on the device.

Also good to know:

Microsoft Edge displays a 5-minute prompt before it restarts itself automatically. This is shown to inform the returning user that the browser will restart. It has an option to cancel the restart.

Closing Words

Microsoft's Instant Updates feature attempts to speed up the installation of updates through automatic restarts of the browser. The company has done so for years on Windows, and that has led to some unwanted restarts that caused users to lose work.

This feature is not enabled by default, unlike the Windows feature. That is good, but it remains to be seen if that is true only for the preview period. It is unclear as well whether it is going to land for consumer Edge installations as well in the future.

What is your take on an automatic restarting browser? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

