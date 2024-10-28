Undetectable Humanizer: Lifetime Subscription
Transform AI-Generated Text into Human-Like, High-Ranking Content & Bypass Even the Most Sophisticated AI Detectors
Get 95% Deal

Microsoft Edge's new Instant Updates feature could result in data loss

Martin Brinkmann
Oct 28, 2024
Microsoft Edge
|
0

Most web browsers are set up to download and install updates automatically. What does not happen automatically is the restart that is required to complete the process.

Major companies like Google or Microsoft are working on automations for browsers. Google plans to reveal an AI project in the coming months that takes over user tasks.

Microsoft has created Instant Updates to address delayed browser updates. While the feature still requires a restart of the browser, Instant Updates is designed to make that restart automatically on behalf of the user.

The details:

  • Instant Updates is currently only available for managed devices (Enterprise).
  • It restarts the browser only if no user activity has been recorded for 15 minutes and if there are no wake locks.
  • The feature does not take into account unsaved work on websites or webapps.

Microsoft explains that the feature is in private preview right now. It is disabled by default furthermore, which limits problems that may arise with data loss.

Still, in the FAQ on the support page, Microsoft highlights that content can be lost, if the feature is enabled: "This feature is designed to update the browser when you aren't actively using it, but there's a risk of content input loss if you have unsaved work or open tabs that could be lost or closed during the update. While not an exhaustive list, content input loss might occur in the following scenarios: unsaved documents and unsaved incomplete forms."

In other words; if you step away from the PC without making sure that anything you entered or did is saved, then you may lose that input or work when you resume work on the device.

Also good to know: 

How to disable the news feed of Microsoft Edge's New Tab page

Microsoft Edge displays a 5-minute prompt before it restarts itself automatically. This is shown to inform the returning user that the browser will restart. It has an option to cancel the restart.

Closing Words

Microsoft's Instant Updates feature attempts to speed up the installation of updates through automatic restarts of the browser. The company has done so for years on Windows, and that has led to some unwanted restarts that caused users to lose work.

This feature is not enabled by default, unlike the Windows feature. That is good, but it remains to be seen if that is true only for the preview period. It is unclear as well whether it is going to land for consumer Edge installations as well in the future.

What is your take on an automatic restarting browser? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

Summary
Microsoft Edge's new Instant Updates feature could result in data loss
Article Name
Microsoft Edge's new Instant Updates feature could result in data loss
Description
Instant Updates for Microsoft Edge is a new browser feature that restarts the browser automatically to apply updates.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft launches Edge 130 with lots of security patches and feature changes
Microsoft Edge

Dear Microsoft, why cannot I uninstall Microsoft Edge on Windows?

Microsoft Edge fixes 0-day vulnerability: confirms all Chromium-based browsers vulnerable

You can now zoom images easier in Microsoft Edge thanks to new Magnify feature

Microsoft Edge's latest AI tool sends open websites to Microsoft
Microsoft Edge

Microsoft Edge: screenshot tool gets AI, OCR and image search capabilities

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved