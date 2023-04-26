Microsoft adds Fast Lane option to Windows Update

Microsoft released the latest preview update for Windows 11 version 22H2 a moment ago. These preview updates include the majority of non-security updates of the upcoming month's cumulative update early. Microsoft does this to get early feedback on the fixes.

Windows system administrators may use it for testing, and some early adopters may fix bugs in Windows 11 that they experience. The vast majority of Windows devices should not get anywhere near these updates, which many consider beta releases.

The latest preview update for Windows 11 version 22H2 introduces a new update option, which puts the device into the Fast Lane when it comes to the delivery of updates.

Microsoft's description is vague: "When you turn it on, we will prioritize your device to get the latest non-security updates and enhancements when they are available for your device." The toggle is disabled by default for managed devices according to Microsoft.

Microsoft makes no mention of preview updates. Wil these be installed when system administrators enable the preference? A support article provides additional details on the new feature, but it provides no definitive answer on the question.

Windows 11 users find the new option under Start > Settings > Windows Update. There, they find "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available". The option is turned off by default, but can be turned on directly by administrators, provided that the system is not managed.

The setting has no effect on security updates. These continue to be delivered to all supported Windows devices regardless. Microsoft explains, that users can be sure that they get the latest changes "as soon as they're available", that their devices are "prioritized for future updates", and that users continue to receive security updates just like before. The prioritization is not explained by Microsoft, and it is unclear what is meant by that.

The support page has a FAQ section, but it fails to answer these two questions. Microsoft reveals that Active Hours continue to be honored, and that administrators may turn off the toggle at any time.

Closing Words

There is not enough information to fully understand how the new feature works and how it differs from Windows 11's existing capabilities to install updates. If the setting pushes preview updates and feature updates directly to Windows 11 devices, it would provide a reason to enable it for some users. If it focuses on non-security updates that are not previews, it would not be all that useful, unless Microsoft would push updates and fixes to these devices that it would not make available regularly.

Recommendation: keep toggled off until Microsoft provides an explanation on what the feature actually does.

Now You: what is your take on the new Fast Lane feature?

