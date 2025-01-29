Organizations with dark web presence face significantly higher breach likelihood

A recent study conducted by Searchlight Cyber in collaboration with Marsh McLennan Cyber Risk Intelligence Center has revealed a stark correlation between exposure on the dark web and heightened risks of cybersecurity breaches. The analysis, which scrutinized over 9,000 organizations, indicates that organizations with any form of dark web exposure are significantly more likely to experience a cyberattack, particularly if they lack sufficient protective measures.

The research highlights some telling statistics: the presence of compromised user accounts raises the likelihood of a breach by 2.56 times, while dark web market listings increase this risk by 2.41 times. Additionally, outgoing dark web traffic correlates with a 2.11 times increased risk. Alarmingly, the study found that organizations exposed to multiple dark web sources experienced a 77% higher likelihood of suffering a cybersecurity breach compared to those without such exposure.

Over the four-year period from 2020 to 2023, the reported breach rate for organizations with any dark web exposure was noted at 3.7%. The study not only evaluated compromised accounts and market listings but also assessed other factors such as open-source intelligence (OSINT) results and paste site leaks, both of which contributed significantly to the risks organizations face today.

Experts recommend a proactive approach for organizations to mitigate these risks by implementing robust dark web monitoring practices and enhancing cybersecurity measures. Using multi-factor authentication, enforcing strong password policies, and providing regular cybersecurity training for employees are all suggested practices to help curb the threat of compromised accounts resulting from dark web exposure.

Ben Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of Searchlight Cyber, emphasized, “If security teams can identify their exposure on the dark web, they have a huge opportunity to proactively act and stop attacks before they are launched by cybercriminals.” As the landscape of cybersecurity continues to evolve, understanding and addressing dark web vulnerabilities will remain critical for organizations aiming to protect their data and operations.

