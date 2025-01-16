First Bitwarden password manager update of 2025 improves password auto-fill

Bitwarden Authenticator now lets you import TOTP tokens from other authenticator apps
Martin Brinkmann
Jan 16, 2025
Security
|
3

Bitwarden is an open source password management solution that we have mentioned and recommended several times here on this site in the past.

The developers have released the first major update of 2025. It is available already for all supported platforms and includes a number of important changes and improvements.

Bitwarden published the changelog on its official website. A core change improves auto fill.

Auto Fill improvements

All browser extensions support the improvement. Up until now, you had to use the Fill-button to fill out login information automatically.

Once the update is installed, you may initiate the process by simply clicking on an entry. This functionality is not enabled by default, but you can enable it in the following way:

  1. Select Settings > Autofill.
  2. Toggle "Click items to autofill on Vault view" to enable the feature.

Once enabled, clicking on a vault item will paste the data into the web form on the active webpage. To view an item from the menu, select the three-dots menu and then the view option to do so.

The second auto fill related feature improves the entering of TOTP-codes using browser extensions. Bitwarden supports two-factor authentication codes for quite some time. These need to be entered as a second authentication step, provided that you have configured this extra layer off protection.

With the update installed, it is now possible to use the inline menu to enter TOTP codes on websites. It is necessary to enable the inline autofill menu, if you have not done so already. Here is how that is done:

  1. Select Settings > Autofill.
  2. Locate "Show autofill suggestions on form fields" and pick the desired autofill memthod.

Bitwarden recommends to disable the autofill of the web browser to avoid conflicts.

Other improvements in Bitwarden

Bitwarden notes that password managed desktop apps that are downloaded via the Snap Store do support biometric unlocks after the installation of the update.

The remaining changes are mostly for Enterprise customers and organizations:

  • New Public API operation. GET operation added to /public/organization/subscription.
  • Remove Free Bitwarden Families sponsorship policy to prevent users from "redeeming a sponsored Families plan through their organization".
  • New integrations page added to the Admin console that provides Help Center links.
  • Provider members can no longer export client vaults.

Now it is your turn. Which password manager do you use and why? Have you tried Bitwarden in the past? Feel free to leave a comment down below.

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. boris said on January 16, 2025 at 3:33 pm
    Reply

    I thought autofill is dangerous and should never be used.

  2. Anonymous said on January 16, 2025 at 1:43 pm
    Reply

    Only Snap releases get biometric unlocks!? Installing Linux Mint was a mistake, what am I supposed to do now?

  3. Taomyn said on January 16, 2025 at 1:26 pm
    Reply

    In my case for both Edge and Brave, the fill button was new last year with the new look and the old behaviour was simply clicking it.

    Also, the update is still not available for Brave/Chrome although it is for Edge. It’s annoying as there’s are serious fixes for the last 2024-12 release.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

