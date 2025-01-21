VeraCrypt: update drops 32-bit support on Windows and fixes several security issues
The first update of 2025 for the open source encryption software VeraCrypt is now available. VeraCrypt 1.26.18 is a security update that is also introducing a number of fixes and other changes, including dropped support for 32-bit versions of Windows.
The details:
- VeraCrypt 1.26.18 fixes two security issues affecting the Linux and Mac versions of the software.
- On Windows, 32-bit support has been dropped.
- The minimum Windows version is now Windows 10 version 1809.
What is VeryCrypt? VeraCrypt is an encryption software that you may use to encrypt entire systems, drives, partitions, or protected containers on storage devices.
Downloading and installing the VeraCrypt update
VeraCrypt comes without built-in updating support. This means that you need to download and install the new release manually. First thing you may want to do is check the current version.
Tip: you can check the current version by selecting Help > About VeraCrypt in the interface.
While you may visit the official downloads page, you may notice that it does not link to the latest version just yet. Check the project's SourceForge repository instead. There you find the latest downloads. Note that the installation requires a reboot.
The security fixes
VeraCrypt 1.26.18 fixes two security issues that affect the Linux and Mac versions of the encryption software. They are:
- CVE-2024-54187: Added absolute paths when executing system binaries to prevent path hijacking
- CVE-2025-23021: Prevent mounting volumes on system directories and PATH
Additional details have not been published at the time of writing.
The non-security changes
All operating systems got support for AES hardware on ARM64 platform and "SHA-256 x86 intrinsic to enhance the performance of PBKDF2-HMAC-SHA256".
Windows users need a 64-bit version of the operating system and at least Windows 10 version 1809 to run the latest VeraCrypt release. Users on older versions of Windows need to keep using the outdated versions of VeraCrypt to keep on using it (or upgrade Windows).
The release makes a few noteworthy changes next to that:
- Reduces driver deadlock issues under low-memory scenarios.
- Fixed an issue affecting the creation of Traveler Disks.
- Changed generators to modern ones to improve security.
- Updated libraries.
There are also non-security changes for Linux and mac OS. On macOS, screen capturing is now disabled by default. The --allow-screencapture enables it again for those who require it. There is also a fix for both systems that ensures that a volume exists before the mounting operation is started.
You can check out the full changelog here if you are interested.
Do you use encryption software? If so which and why that one? Feel free to leave a comment down below.
Comments
Switched to Bitlocker (always with a password, and without an MS account) a few months ago for both system and USB drives, and am not going back to VeraCrypt.
I need very high reliability combined with real-world non-trival crack-resistance, not worried about quantum attacks from the NSA beaming chemtrail-space-lasers through my tin-foil hat. I’m protecting, at best, mid-level commecial secrets and IP, not missile launch codes.
Bitlocker just works. I can set it up on a client’s machine in a couple of minutes, and non-geek clients can figure it out how to use it without phoning me. And it updates itself. None of those things were true with VeraCrypt.
Downside is you need Win Pro or higher. If your time is worth anything, it’s worth payng for the upgrade. Or I’m told you can DuckDuckGo “massgrave” for how to activate Pro on a Win Home machine.
I’m no fan of MS, and I am a fan of FOSS, so if anyone can show me hard evidence that BL-with-a-decent-password is crackable, I’m ready to change my mind. Conspiracy theories don’t count.
I always use the portable version on a USB flash drive.
Still running TrueCrypt 7.1a, never migrated to VeraCrypt. I know, remember all the debates about TrueCrypt’s possible issues back when its team decided to abandon the ship. I run for some old software versions never updated, on an old Windows 7 (yet a powerful defensive arsenal), never encounter any issues, happy to live quietly with non bloated applications. I don’t need bells and whistles, all I’ve ever wanted was neither a race car nor a tank, just good working stuff. I need only basic software (read, view, listen, surf), don’t play games, no need for AI, no need for bloated software of which I’d use but half (or a fourth) of its potential, no need to go showing off with relatives and on the blogs that I run the latest this and that, I like old coaches, old cars (no electronics, no digital connections, some rust, needs paint, but engine is ok, à la ‘Columbo’!), modest yet strong, comfortable. Modern life appears to me exhausting to be frank, especially given the pace, moving too fast, yesterday becoming old when there were times old was last year. Carpe diem.
https://www.veracrypt.fr/en/Downloads.html
No 1.26.18 versions to be found there.
Yes, it is not there yet. You can download it from Sourceforge: https://sourceforge.net/projects/veracrypt/files/VeraCrypt%201.26.18/