All Firefox users are now protected better against online tracking
Mozilla announced today that it is rolling out Total Cookie Protection to users worldwide and turning it on by default.
Total Cookie Protection can best be described as a sandbox for cookies. To better understand what it does, it is necessary to understand how cookies work without it.
When a user visits a website, the site, and any other site that has elements on the opened page, may place cookies and other data on the user's device. Some companies use these cookies to track users across websites and pages. The wider their reach is, the better their ability to track users.
Browsers included options to deal with cookies for a long time. Most allow users to block third-party cookies outright or delete cookies regularly. There are also extensions that help with cookies, such as Cookie AutoDelete.
Total Cookie Protection in Firefox
Total Cookie Protection in Firefox limits cookies to the websites they were created on. These cookies can't be accessed by other websites, which makes them for the use of tracking useless. In other words: cookies have only a limited use now in Firefox when it comes to tracking.
Firefox users had to enable the Total Cookie Protection feature manually up until now, using the Custom Enhanced Tracking Protection settings.
Mozilla is rolling out a change that adds Total Cookie Protection to Firefox's standard Tracking Protection mode. Enhanced Tracking Protection improves protection against online tracking through a variety of defensive tools.
The standard protection is the default, and it blocks social media trackers, cryptominers and fingerprinting scripts. Now, it is also blocking third-party cookies used for tracking users by default.
Note that the options is also enabled in Strict mode, and that users may configure it to be enabled in custom mode as well.
Closing Words
The change improves tracking protection in Firefox significantly. Previously, Firefox users had to enable the Total Cookie Protection feature manually in the browser to improve protection against cookie-based tracking.
Mozilla began prompting desktop users about the feature in May 2022 and launched it in Firefox for Android in November of the same year. Firefox did block a list of known tracking cookies at that point already.
Now that Total Cookie Protection is on by default in Firefox, Firefox users are better protected when it comes to cookie-based tracking. It is a good step in the right direction.
Those who want even more protections may want to check out Mullvad Browser, which is based on Tor, which itself is a modified Firefox ESR build.
Now You: How do you handle cookies in your browsers?
Comments
Nice feature. This should be applied by Chrome and Egde too. Thanks for the article!
If you are a Chrome or Edge user, you have already given up on privacy.
Why care about cookies lol
Ungoogled chromium…
Good thing I use Opera and Brave then.
Or rather people should stop using Chrome and Edge, Brave and anything on Chromium!
And use Firefox the best browser!
And use it with uBlock_Origin as adblocker!
Firefox was the best browser in 2005 until 2008, then Chrome came and Firefox became an afterthought. Nobody uses it anymore.
People don’t make forks of it anymore.
Why? Because it’s not worth it.
@Allwynd
LOL
A fork of Firefox was released literally one week ago (Mullvard).
Rubbish Allwynd! You have a tunnel vision if you think nobody makes forks of Firefox anymore. I’m using one right now called Floorp which functions perfectly 99% of the time. For the odd 1% when it won’t load a particular site I’ll switch to FF.
Firefox is still an excellent browser to protect user privacy and will continue to do so for years to come I’m sure.
But check your own browser against this link and you may be surprised about how it compromises your privacy. https://www.unixsheikh.com/articles/choose-your-browser-carefully.html
Hi Martin and everybody else,
After updating to Firefox 112 i noticed a very clear new behavior, which seems to be a bug, right after I close down/exit Firefox, another Firefox entry is created and pops up in the Dock for no good reason. It happens everytime and is easy to reproduce. If I start and close Firefox 5 times then I end up having 5 Firefox icons sitting in the Dock. Not a difficult bug per se since it is easy to delete the icon, but still annoying of course. This system runs macOS Mojave.
Firefox has become self-aware and is multiplying … beware the gray goo ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gray_goo )
Hi Karl,
It doesn’t behave that way on Windows 8.1 so maybe it’s an Apple setting which is causing it.
Maybe check Apple support forums and see if anybody else has experienced the same behaviour.
…And of course this new feature is illustrated with some hippy-dippy artsy drawing.
I don’t find this option in 112
Just look at privacy options, default (standard), you will see an advice that it’s applied.
“Most allow users to block third-party cookies outright or delete cookies regularly. There are also extensions that help with cookies, such as Cookie AutoDelete.”
That’s my choice, together with FPI (First-Party Isolation) enabled, all Third-party cookies blocked and Tracking Protection disabled :
pref(“privacy.firstparty.isolate”, true); // DEFAULT=false
pref(“network.cookie.cookieBehavior”, 1);
pref(“browser.contentblocking.category”, “custom”);
Tracking protection managed by uBO filters together with system-wide blockers.
I don’t like, I do no want, I do not accept 3rd-party cookies. Firefox’s built-in Tracking Protection delegates some rights to some specific sites to lay their 3-rd party cookies, i.e. YouTube : visit a site which includes an embedded YouTube video and a 3rd-party YouTube cookie will appear. I refuse that. Period. In my view these delegations are mainly intended for corporations which need cross-site access in order to maintain their cross-site supervision, Google to start with but not only. FPI (born with TOR) is the way to go IMO, at least as long as it available.
Moreover, as mentioned in the article, the ‘Cookie Autodelete’ not only will handle the user’s choice regarding site-specific cookies but as well site-specific localStorage, IndexedDB, Plugin Data, Service Workers : you exit a site, you may keep or remove all or either of these caches within the very session. That’s how I conceive a clean journey on the Web, that’s how I conceive anti-tracking efficiency.
@Tom Hawack, I always like your opinions even though this site is constantly promoting Windows 11!
Can you upload for example here: https://www.upload.ee/
your personal “Cookie Autodelete” settings?!
Just to add that I am using Ungoogled chromium and would like to test this extension along with your custom settings.
Thank you, I hope you will accept my request with good feelings so that we can all be useful to each other.
Hello @sal, of course I can share my settings regarding cookies management in Firefox, version 112.0.
Be noted nevertheless :
1- As all preferences ours may not be theirs. Sharing is not an incentive to adopt.
2- I use a 155KB config.js file to hold all my Firefox about:config settings. This config.js file is meant to be used within Firefox’s AutoConfig feature. The extract I share is only 10KB. Requires modifications if copied to a user.js file.
3- The config.js file I share has been cleaned of all settings not pertinent to cookies, in fact I’ve left only the
// [SECTION 0501]: ISOLATION, COOKIES, TRACKING PROTECTION, CONTENT BLOCKING
4- All specifics to config.js and AutoConfig have been added/commented in the shared file.
I’ve discovered the [https://www.upload.ee/] that you propose : quite nice. The file is available there :
[https://www.upload.ee/files/15113463/config.js.html]
Feel free to about what could puzzle you or with which you’d disagree.
@Tom Hawack, the extension does not accept this file with .js extension for import.
“Error: The given file is not a type we handle: config.js (text/javascript)”.
I mean share the settings from here: chrome-extension://fhcgjolkccmbidfldomjliifgaodjagh/settings/settings.html#tabSettings -> for me it will be import.
But you’re on Firefox, here’s a picture of where I want your settings from: https://i.postimg.cc/pLFNmv1p/Ahh.png
I haven’t used this extension before, but I think this menu adds all the settings of the extension.
That’s why I’m asking for this file.
@sal, terribly sorry, my fault : you had written “your personal “Cookie Autodelete” settings?!” and I read “your personal “Cookie” settings?!”. Rush, not stress :=)
Of course your ‘Cookie Autodelete’ won’t import such a config.js file when it backups user settings to CAD_CoreSettings.json and CAD_Expressions.json …
The screenshot of the ‘Cookie Autodelete’ settings you provide (in Russian I presume) refers as it seems to the ‘Core settings’ : here are mine for ‘Cookie Autodelete’ version 3.8.2 :
[https://www.upload.ee/files/15113919/CAD_CoreSettings.json.html]
Sorry again :=)
@sal, I forgot to mention given it seems obvious : the core settings are the basis but fine tuning is all in the ‘Expressions’ which include the user’s per-site decisions which, if not provided by the user, will consider those of the ‘CoreSettings” …
I suggest, as it appears on my ‘CoreSettings’ a lite “for-all” approach in order to avoid problems and then a fine-tuning throughout sites for which you aim to keep either cookies (or some of them) and localStorage and IndexedDB : for instance I have settings for a site which keeps my settings not in a cookie bur in my localStorage and also in my indxedDB. If I wish to keep those settings and keep them once Firefox is closed Ill have to :
1- Be sure the site’s permission is to ‘accept’ cookies in case my Firefox settings are set to clean cookies on exit : if so, when on the site, open Firefox’s ‘Page Info’ / Permissions / Set cookies a’nd choose ‘Allow’.
2- In ‘Cookie Autodelete’, from its toolbar button, the site is displayed : choose ‘+Whitelist’ to keep after Firefox exit (or ‘+Greylist’ to keep for session only in which case step (1) above is obsolete and/or not advised) and then select what you want to keep within the displayed ‘Options’ (cookies, localStorage, cache etc…). in my case for the site I needed only to keep the localStorage I checked only ‘LocalStorage’ … all removed when exiting the site except localStorage which includes my settings for that site.
Easy, easier to explain when sharing the screen. Hope you get it, I’m a bad teacher :=)
Feel free to ask for further explanations.
@Tom Hawack, thanks for the file. I will test this “Cookie Autodelete” extension because I have not used it before. ;) But I will test it with the correct (your personal) settings.
@Tom Hawack, it’s a shame I don’t have any personal communication with you because I’ve posted my previous comment here at least 30 times and it’s been deleted over and over again….
@Tom Hawack, no, it’s not Russian. ;) We have given the script/alphabet and the language to Russia, because since the past we are Slavic and Christian brotherly peoples. ;) (This is a historical fact).
:}
I like using Firefox and would like to create separate profiles for my Mum and Dad as they use the same PC and Mac.
I am a noob and was wondering if anyone can suggest an easy step by step way to install a separate profile for each of them?
Also, would using Firefox Beta separately interfere with profiles?
Appreciate your help.
This is why I use Firefox as my daily default browser. Nothing’s better than Firefox when it comes to privacy and security.
Now You: How do you handle cookies in your browsers?
By following the rule of KISS.
1. Block all 3rd party cookies.
2. Delete all other cookies immediately upon leaving every website.
Cookie AutoDelete is okay but it can be resource intensive and all these addons/extensions are limited by Mozilla which is why the developer of Forget Me Not gave up.
I still use Cookie AutoDelete but have also tried others such as Flag cookies which seems to be updated often however I could not get it to function properly and accept my settings as it created a lot of problems with some websites and logins but that could be me just being incapable of setting it up correctly.
It might be worth looking at nonetheless.
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/flag-cookies/
I have been looking at a lot of extensions again lately and discovered some experimental extensions that show some promise in different aspects.
I haven’t tested this new feature in firefox yet but I would hope that there is some transparency as others have suggested here I imagine there is some sort of hardcoded whitelist benefits Mozilla in some way.