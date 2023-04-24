Mozilla confirms memory leak in Firefox
Mozilla confirmed a rare memory leak in recent versions of its open source web browser Firefox that occurs under rare conditions.
The organization released Firefox 112.0.1 a few days ago, the latest stable version of the web browser. The update addressed a issue related to cookies in Firefox. Affected Firefox versions would set the last used date of cookies thousands of years in the future, which had the result that users were logged out of web services.
Firefox Memory Leak
Mozilla confirmed the memory leak on Firefox 112.0.1's release notes page. There, the organization provided the following information about the issue: "Under rare circumstances, animated Firefox themes can use excessive memory."
According to Mozilla, the issue may be experienced only when users have installed specific animated themes, such Dark Space, in Firefox and use it actively. Additionally, Firefox would leak memory only a browser window was either minimized or occluded.
All of these conditions had to be met for the memory leak to occur. Mozilla recommends that Firefox users switch to another time until it is releasing a patch for the issue: "If you encounter this problem, please change your theme to one that does not use animations to work around it. We are in the process of shipping a fix".
Mozilla is working on a fix, and progress can be monitored on Bugzilla. There, users are informed that the issue is affecting Firefox 112, 113 and 114, but not Firefox ESR.
The issue was reported to Mozilla 6 days ago and engineers have worked on the fix ever since. Beta and Nightly versions of Firefox have updates already that should address the issue.
How to manage themes in Firefox
Firefox users may manage themes in the following way in the web browser. It is recommended to have one window open only and keep it in the foreground to avoid the memory leak issue.
- Select Menu > Add-ons and Themes, or load about:addons directly in the Firefox address bar.
- Select Themes from the sidebar on the left. Firefox displays the active theme at the top and all other themes that are available below it.
- Scroll down to another, preferably one that is not dynamic, e.g. Light or Dark, two of the default Firefox themes, and activate the Enable button next to one of the themes to make it the active theme in the web browser.
The change is immediate. Provided that it is not a dynamic theme as well, Firefox should no longer leak memory when a browser window is minimized or occluded.
Now You: do you use default or custom themes in your browser?
Comments
“Mozilla confirmed a rare memory leak in recent versions of its open source web browser Firefox that occurs under rare conditions.”
This quote sounds like the most ardent Firefox supporter doing their best to downplay an issue (aka “cope”).
I like and use Firefox exclusively, but why is that sentence written the way it is? “Rare” is used twice, (it’s a “minimising” term), and Firefox is prefixed with the description of “open source web browser” (how does that matter, are open source web browsers somehow more prone to memory leaks?)
More humorous than anything else, feel free not to take this comment seriously! It’s the opening statement so hard to say it doesn’t matter.
You can change a nick but never your wording. Either way given the amount of 3 hotfixes for actively exploited 0-days in the Chromium engine affecting all Chrome, Edge, Brave… this post is a funny attempt to launch a smoke screen from Google’s code quality :^)
[https://www.securityweek.com/google-patches-third-actively-exploited-chrome-zero-day-2022/]
>Google Patches Third Actively Exploited Chrome Zero-Day of 2022
[https://www.securityweek.com/google-patches-second-chrome-zero-day-vulnerability-of-2023/]
>Google Patches Second Chrome Zero-Day Vulnerability of 2023
Bravo! They can even keep the headlines as these issues are so frequent.
“According to Mozilla, the issue [memory leak] may be experienced only when users have installed specific animated themes”
I was wondering about specific animated themes, their fame, when I discover that the mentioned theme taken as an example does concern nearly 115,000 users on AMO : that’s a surprise, even if the number is far from a uBO’s 6,500,000 … I wouldn’t have thought so many users interested by “animated themes”.
Personally I use Firefox’s default theme and the only skin I apply is that of my home-made fine cuisine (without wine, even French!)
I had heard of dedicated Firefox skins but honestly : animated moreover? Gosh.
I told you all that something went wrong with version 112 and version 112.0.1 also, however I thought that it was only a problem of mine and it was solved for me by erasing the broken profile and making a clean reinstallation [after deleted all firefox folders with the help of Everything by Voidtools]. So bad finally that the issues and bugs are still inside! :[
Despite the article only claims about animated themes to be the culprit, I am quite sure that Firefox has other unsolved issues because I have installed both branches (normal with W10 and ESR with Ubuntu) and Ubuntu’s one works better (e.g. better responsiveness times and better loading speed in very long websites like online newspapers full of videos).
@John G. wouldn’t that logically mean that the culprit is W10? If Firefox runs fine on Ubuntu but less on W10 seems to me the one to suspect is W10, no?
The amount of reported problems regarding browsers, software, applications may very well be considered for at least some of them as tied to W10/11 as I see it. Hypothesis only : Windows 7 here, never tasted newer Windows nor Linux. What is sure is that Win7/8.1 users seem to live in a cyber world’s haven of tranquility compared to those facing the modern Windows OSs’ storms, hurricanes.
@Tom Hawack, the version that runs here in Ubuntu is the ESR one. By the way, the Firefox version 111 worked fine here with W10, so I suspect that the culprit is not the W10 OS itself. The only problem that I have now with v112 is the lack of speed compared with v111 (the ESR version that works with Ubuntu has mostly the same speed opening big websites).
What did I have learn about these issues? 1) the glitches of videos and other Youtube issues were solved after clean installation applid to solve the broken profile problem, 2) ESR branch is solid as a rock, 3) Firefox from MS Store seems to be better “installed” than normal installation, I don’t know why, probably the MSIX package in some way? A must see.
I am quite happy using now the ESR branch in Ubuntu, so I will wait to see what happens with normal branch in W10 just for curiosity purposes. For those people that wanted to test ESR in Ubuntu, just apply these commands (provided by one friend of mine):
sudo add-apt-repository ppa:mozillateam/ppa
sudo apt-get update && sudo apt install firefox-esr
Firefox still chokes on Yahoo.
Load Yahoo and navigate around to several different pages. Shortly after you start, Firefox will stop updating all Yahoo affiliated pages. The browser just sits there. All other sites appear to work well.
I like to use Yahoo Business pages. Firefox makes them unusable. I use another browser a lot of the time now.
Correction. My mistake. The fix described in the article may have fixed the problem I described. I tested it immediately after doing what the article suggested. Yahoo sill froze up as described. Now, a few minutes later, it appears to work normally. Hopefully this becomes permanent.
