Firefox 112 for Android deals with an annoyance and gets a long-requested feature

Martin Brinkmann
Apr 13, 2023
Firefox
|
6

Mozilla released Firefox 112 for desktop operating systems this week and also Firefox 112 for Android. The Android version is a security update first and foremost, just like the desktop version.

It does include two interesting new features though, that are both beneficial to users of the mobile browser.

Firefox for Android is updated via Google Play for most users. There is no option to speed up the installation of the update. Firefox users who have installed the mobile browser from another source may get the update from that source.

Select Menu > Settings > About Firefox to display the current version of the browser.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firefox 112 for Android

firefox 112 android

Mozilla implemented two main changes in Firefox for Android. The first adds the pull-to-refresh gesture to the mobile browser. To use it, users need to swipe down on a page to initiate a reload of it.

Most mobile browsers support the gesture, and Mozilla has now enabled it in Firefox for Android. The traditional reload option, selecting Menu  > Reload, remains available.

The gesture improves the reload option for some users of the browser. Instead of having to open Menu and selecting reload, Firefox users may now use the pull gesture to do so.

The second feature addition improves handling of webpages that try to redirect requests to mobile applications. Sites try to get users to use their apps, if available, and not their websites.

Apps give organizations more control. Less users may block ads in apps and tracking is not as restricted as it may be in browsers. Browser makers like Mozilla, on the other hand, have an interest in keeping users in the browser, and not losing them to an application.

Sites may still display the option to launch its app or redirect users directly to their applications. Firefox will, however, displays a prompt to interrupt the process. Users may allow the redirection to the app or cancel it. It is a useful feature that blocks an annoying habit of more and more websites on the Internet.

Mozilla's implementation is not as powerful as that of the Brave browser. Brave enabled a new filter list in the mobile version recently, which blocks the open in app prompts outright. Firefox users who use uBlock Origin may also enable it in the browser. It is called Fanboy's Annoyance list, and can be enabled in the dashboard. Once enabled, prompts are hidden automatically in the browser for supported websites.

Firefox 112 for Android fixes several issues next to the two feature additions. It fixes an issue that prevented 10-bit videos from playing, and another video playback issue, which caused full screen YouTube videos to switch to portrait mode when the quality or speed was changed by the user.

Now You: have you used Firefox for Android recently?

Summary
Firefox 112 for Android deals with an annoyance and gets a long-requested feature
Article Name
Firefox 112 for Android deals with an annoyance and gets a long-requested feature
Description
Mozilla Firefox 112 for Android comes with two requested features: pull to refresh to reload pages, and a blocker for "open in app" requests.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Total Cookie Protection Firefox for Android

All Firefox users are now protected better against online tracking

Find out what is new in Firefox 112

Microsoft fixes 5 year old Windows Defender bug that affected Firefox's performance
How to Manage Your Firefox Extensions

How to Manage Your Firefox Extensions: Tips for Organizing and Updating Them

Firefox to support Windows 7 and 8 systems well into 2024 at least
FastForward add-on has been silently removed from Mozilla's AMO

FastForward add-on has been silently removed from Mozilla's AMO

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Franck said on April 13, 2023 at 6:13 pm
    Reply

    Great news!

  2. Allwynd said on April 13, 2023 at 6:47 pm
    Reply

    They have copied Chrome’s Android layout so shamelessly. I’d understand it from some unknown trash browser on Google Play, but from Mozilla, I’d expect them to be able to think for themselves.

    1. upp said on April 13, 2023 at 8:11 pm
      Reply

      Not much can you do with a small screen, best practices have already studied by mobile browsers years ago, changing UI of mobile btowsers only lead to demise, but you don’t fix things aint broken.

      1. Allwynd said on April 13, 2023 at 8:43 pm
        Reply

        They could at least add customizability so people can modify it. But since they are taking customizability away with every patch on the desktop version, I wouldn’t expect anything.

  3. alexandra said on April 13, 2023 at 7:22 pm
    Reply

    And when will they provide U2F/FIDO2 2FA on their account ?

  4. ECJ said on April 13, 2023 at 8:29 pm
    Reply

    I prefer Brave’s approach and block the “open in app” prompts outright.

    Websites have got so hostile now-a-days, the main reason for a content blocker now is to block all their hostile BS. Web developers should be embarrassed with themselves.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved