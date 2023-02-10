Report: Opera Browser may get its own ChatGPT integration

Opera browser, a popular desktop and mobile web browser, could soon get its own integration of the language model ChatGPT. The report comes from CNBC, which cites Opera's parent company Kunlun Tech as the source for the news.

CNBC admits that there the information is limited to the intent to integrate ChatGPT into Opera products. Opera Software maintains a range of software products, including several web browsers for desktop and mobile operating systems. For desktop systems, there is Opera browser and Opera's gamer focused Opera GX web browser. There is also a special version of Opera browser for Google Chromebooks. On mobile, there is the regular Opera mobile browser, Opera Mini and also Opera Crypto Browser.

While all of these products may be targets for the integration of ChatGPT, the main desktop browsers are the most likely candidates for integration. Opera's main mobile browser could also see the integration at one point.

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced integration of OpenAI technology, the maker of ChatGPT, into the company's Microsoft Edge web browser. The company highlighted two AI-powered features, Chat and Compose, that will be coming to users of the Edge browser in the future.

Chat adds a ChatGPT-like feature to Edge, which enables users to communicate with the AI right in the browser. Compose, on the other hand, helps users compose text. Microsoft demoed several features, including the writing of emails and social media posts using different tones and lengths.

Google did not announce direct integration of its AI chatbot Bard into the Chrome web browser during Wednesday's presentation. The reception was probably not what Google expected it to be.

Opera browser is used by hundreds of millions of users. Statcounter, a company that tracks usage of browsers, operating systems and more, lists Opera with 2.4% of the entire browser market worldwide. While it trails behind Google Chrome's more than 65% of the market and Safari's more than 18%, it is doing almost as good as Mozilla Firefox is with its 3% of the market.

Kunlun Tech is a Beijing-based company that is listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange. Chinese search giant Baidu announced plans earlier this week to integrate a ChatGPT-style boot into its search product.

Opera Software's press release sheds some light on the company's plans regarding generative AI. According to the company, Opera Software plans to add "popular AI-generated content services to the browser sidebar" and to augment "the browsing experience with new features that will interact with these new generative-AI-powered capabilities".

The company revealed a new shorten feature that would be the first of such integrations. It may summaries webpages or articles using AI.

Now You: would you use an AI that is integrated in the web browser?

