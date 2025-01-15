Google Chrome 132 update fixes 16 unique security issues

Google released a new security update for its Chrome web browser that patches 16 unique security issues in the browser. Several of the vulnerabilities affect other Chromium-based web browsers as well, including Microsoft Edge, Brave, Vivaldi, or Opera.

The point update for Google Chrome brings the desktop version to 132.0.6834.83 and 132.0.6834.84 for all supported operating systems. The update itself is available for Chrome on Windows, Linux, Mac, ChromeOS, and Android.

16 unique security vulnerabilities fixed

Google reveals that it has fixed 16 security issues in the new update. The official release notes lists only publicly reported issues. These have a severity rating of high or lower only. Vulnerabilities were fixed in several components of the browser, including its JavaScript engine, Extensions, or navigation.

Google makes no mention of exploits in the wild, which is reassuring.

Chrome users may want to upgrade the browser as soon as possible to block potential attacks. On desktop, the easiest option to do that is the following:

Open Menu. Select Help > About Google Chrome.

Google Chrome displays the currently installed version on the page. The browser checks for updates whenever that page is opened. Chrome should download and install the point update automatically at this point.

Please note that a restart of the browser is required to complete the update. This does not happen automatically though.

Android users need to wait until the update is offered via Google Play. There is no option to speed up the delivery of the security update on the mobile platform.

Outlook

Another point update is expected next week, as new security updates for Chrome get released once a week by Google. The next stable version of Chrome is version 133, which Google is expected to release in two weeks.

As mentioned earlier, if you use another Chromium-based browser, look out for updates for these. Since they use the same engine as Google Chrome, they tend to be affected by the majority of security issues that affect Chrome as well.

