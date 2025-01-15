Google Chrome 132 update fixes 16 unique security issues
Google released a new security update for its Chrome web browser that patches 16 unique security issues in the browser. Several of the vulnerabilities affect other Chromium-based web browsers as well, including Microsoft Edge, Brave, Vivaldi, or Opera.
The point update for Google Chrome brings the desktop version to 132.0.6834.83 and 132.0.6834.84 for all supported operating systems. The update itself is available for Chrome on Windows, Linux, Mac, ChromeOS, and Android.
16 unique security vulnerabilities fixed
Google reveals that it has fixed 16 security issues in the new update. The official release notes lists only publicly reported issues. These have a severity rating of high or lower only. Vulnerabilities were fixed in several components of the browser, including its JavaScript engine, Extensions, or navigation.
Google makes no mention of exploits in the wild, which is reassuring.
Chrome users may want to upgrade the browser as soon as possible to block potential attacks. On desktop, the easiest option to do that is the following:
- Open Menu.
- Select Help > About Google Chrome.
Google Chrome displays the currently installed version on the page. The browser checks for updates whenever that page is opened. Chrome should download and install the point update automatically at this point.
Please note that a restart of the browser is required to complete the update. This does not happen automatically though.
Android users need to wait until the update is offered via Google Play. There is no option to speed up the delivery of the security update on the mobile platform.
Outlook
Another point update is expected next week, as new security updates for Chrome get released once a week by Google. The next stable version of Chrome is version 133, which Google is expected to release in two weeks.
As mentioned earlier, if you use another Chromium-based browser, look out for updates for these. Since they use the same engine as Google Chrome, they tend to be affected by the majority of security issues that affect Chrome as well.
Comments
Its time to stop using this horrible browser and switch to Firefox.
Firefox suffering fewer attacks because it’s hardly used doesn’t mean it is more secure. Attackers naturally always target the most used platform. When you say “horrible browser” I think you mean the base code and the base code is definitely more secure than Firefox, FF doesn’t even implement process isolation fully to this day.
Obscurity is not security.
You can write this under any Chromium article here because always will someone come over here to post a pointless Firefox advertisement.
Not only Brave is much better but also Vivaldi. But even better is Firefox. Basilisk, Librewolf, Waterfox, tor browser, and Floorp are preferably above Google his (spying on you) flagship.
Well, The problem with Vivaldi is that the developers have never proxied or done anything about Google connections to extensions and components, so you are still sharing data with Google servers directly. Also, their priorities are really bad, because their adblocker is okay, it is based on ABP, so it’s not Adguard or uBlock, but it could do a lot of things if Devs cared to have an Adblocker/Filter lists maintainer that will make rules compatible, like Procedural Cosmetics.
But usually people load uBlock lists and not ABP compatible lists and that’s why their adblocker is seen as ‘bad’, it was bad like 2 years ago, but now it supports most ABP rules, just not Procedurals, or the new inline remove or CSS which will be great to have since injecting CSS is a powerful thing, but they don’t allow custom rules, unless you load a list and all that, a pain to deal with.
At least Vivaldi, a small company, offers an adblocker, unlike Firefox, which you said “even better”, how can be even better to be forced to install an adblocker that will impact browser performance, especially on mobile? So that’s one thing Vivaldi does, that Mozilla doesn’t, their excuse 2 years ago at Eyeo conference was that they didn’t want to break the web and they were fine with extension developers doing the job for Mozilla.
Vivaldi I doubt gets tons money from their partnerships like Bing, that’s why they are finding a new way through the adblocker to make the same they were doing ‘whitelist Partners like Bing’ but better, because they are making new rules in the adblocker to support that https://vivaldi.com/blog/the-great-tracker-blocker-conundrum/
Seems like they used their power to do this with the adblocker and not Procedurals… but oh well, this is what I meant with priorities.
You know it. I know it. Anybody who listens to tech content creators knows it. But 90% of the population does not know it and do not care.
Chrome is the best browser done by a human. It works always everywhere in all conditions.