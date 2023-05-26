Pixel Fold 512GB sold out in US: Is it that good?

The top model, Pixel Fold 512GB, is currently sold out in the United States. Is the smartphone really that good, or did Google manufacture a small amount of them?

Google recently introduced its new technologies and devices at the I/O 2023 event. Pixel Fold was one of the devices that headlined the event, and the company began its pre-orders immediately. Only a short amount of time after its announcement, the top model of Pixel Fold is currently unavailable in the United States as it is sold out, noticed by Android Headlines.

The 512GB variation is shown as out-of-stock on the Pixel Fold pre-order page on the US Google Store, leaving you only the $1,799 256GB base model to select from. However, Google does allow you to sign up for a waitlist for the 512GB model.

You can see the Pixel Fold 512GB model is available on the official Amazon store but with a twist. It says that the pre-order date is June 20, which is much later than the expected release date.

Whichever model you choose, you'll get a foldable smartphone that is slimmer and shorter than Samsung's foldable phones. Additionally, the Pixel Fold features a powerful triple back camera system, an IPX8 water resistance rating, and a Tensor G2 processor.

Is it too good or less manufactured?

There are two possibilities behind why the 512GB model is out of stock, but the cheaper ones are still available. First, people loved the device and wanted to buy the top model, which is currently priced at $1,919. Pixel Fold is a competitor to Samsung's Galaxy Fold 5, and it makes sense that the expectations are very high.

Secondly, Google decided not to manufacture too many of the top model and kept it at a smaller number compared to the cheaper models. Google probably manufactured more 256GB models compared to the top one. However, it still looks like a victory for the company as it went our-of-stock this early.

