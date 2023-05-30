Screen sharing and usernames coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp is currently working on bringing screen sharing and a username system for its users, seen in the latest beta of the app.

The username feature, which lets WhatsApp users choose a distinctive username associated with their account, was discovered in the beta version 2.23.11.15 for Android. Users may be able to find one another in the future by their username rather than by phone number, thanks to the feature. According to WABetaInfo, conversations that are started using a username are end-to-end encrypted.

The Android app's 2.23.11.19 beta testers also discovered a brand-new screen-sharing feature. Users could start sharing the content of their screens on video calls after clicking the screen-sharing button and confirming.

Everything on your screen will be recorded and sent to the recipient when you choose to share it. Keep in mind that this feature might not be available on older Android versions, screen-sharing might not function in lengthy group calls, and the recipient might not be able to see what is on your screen if they are using an old version of WhatsApp.

"This function is completely under your control. During the video call, your screen content will be transmitted continuously, but you can pause it at any time. Additionally, you can only use this feature if you agree to share the information on your screen," WABetaInfo said.

Recent WhatsApp news

WhatsApp developers have been working hard to bring as many features as possible to the app. Recently, the company rolled out a couple of features, including Chat Lock. Users can now set a passcode to their chats in the WhatsApp application thanks to a new feature that the company has released. Users can access their private conversations using their fingerprints and Face IDs as well.

When a chat thread is locked, it is moved out of the inbox and into its own folder, which is only accessible with the user's device password or a biometric, like a fingerprint. Additionally, it automatically hides the chat's content from notifications.

For Android, WhatsApp is currently working on a new context menu layout that will display emoji replies alongside other options like delete and forward. The company is currently launching the same design for Android users after having it already available for iOS users.

