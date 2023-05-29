Beta testers get first look at WhatsApp's "Status Archive"

WhatsApp is introducing a fresh addition named "Status Archive" that allows businesses to effortlessly share their past status updates with customers. This feature is currently being introduced to beta testers of WhatsApp Business for Android, and it will soon be accessible to a wider user base in the upcoming weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

While WhatsApp's primary focus revolves around redesigning the application, they are also dedicated to enhancing the app's existing features. Following the successful introduction of improvements to the Calls tab through the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.4 update, WhatsApp is now directing its efforts towards enhancing the Status tab.

What is “Status Archive” on WhatsApp and how does it work?

As part of these ongoing efforts, certain businesses now have access to a new feature known as "Status Archive," which becomes available upon installing one of the latest updates from the WhatsApp beta for Android via the Google Play Store.

In the event that this feature is activated for your WhatsApp account, you will receive a notification banner within the Status section, as depicted in the accompanying screenshot shared by WABetaInfo. Once enabled, your device will automatically archive your status updates after a 24-hour period. Moreover, you will have the ability to customize your archive preferences and conveniently access your archive directly from the menu within the Status tab. It is important to note that the archive remains strictly private, meaning that only the respective organization can view their archived status updates.

This feature is poised to become an invaluable asset for companies seeking improved customer communication, as it enables them to reissue past status updates stored in their archive. Users will enjoy the convenience of having these status updates preserved on their devices for a maximum period of 30 days, allowing uninterrupted device usage, including the ability to create advertisements for Facebook and Instagram or share the archived statuses.

As of now, there is no available information or reports on whether this functionality extends to regular WhatsApp Messenger users, suggesting that it is primarily designed for businesses.

Currently, the status archive feature is accessible to select beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp Business beta from the Google Play Store, with its availability expected to expand to more users in the upcoming weeks.

WhatsApp is working on new features

In a previous report this month, we shared information about an upcoming feature called WhatsApp Usernames found in the latest beta update. WhatsApp is introducing a special section within the app's settings where users can create distinct usernames for their accounts.

This new feature, known as WhatsApp Usernames, empowers users to personalize their presence on the platform. Instead of relying solely on phone numbers, users now have the option to select memorable usernames, offering an additional layer of privacy, accessibility, and security. The Android version of the app has been enhanced with a dedicated section, accessible via WhatsApp Settings > Profile, providing users with the ability to easily set up their preferred WhatsApp usernames.

Advertisement