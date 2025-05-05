Windows 11 24H2 update is available for all users

The Windows 11 24H2 update is now broadly available for users. Microsoft took its time to delay the rollout to fix various issues that have been plaguing the latest version since it was released in last year.

However, Microsoft believes it is stable, and stated that this release is part of the final phase of deployment. Despite its wide availability, some people may not see the update.

PCs that have Windows 11 Home and Pro editions will be updated to Windows 11 24H2 automatically, these include computers that are running versions 23H2, 22H2, and 21H2. The only exceptions to this are endpoints managed by IT departments. Computers that currently have a compatibility issue due to unresolved hardware or software conflicts will also not receive the update just yet. For example, Microsoft blocked the update on PCs with Dirac Audio software because of some audio issues. In case of such problems, users will be stuck on 23H2, until the issues are sorted out, and version 24H2 is made available for their PCs.

Users can manually check for the update from the Settings > Windows Update > Check for updates.

Some reports claim that the Windows 11 24H2 update downloads automatically in the background, and that a notification will pop up to inform the user that the new version is ready for installation. But there is not enough evidence to suggest that it happens to all users.

Users who wish to block the update will need to edit a group policy, or use a third-party tool such as InControl to prevent a forced update.

As Windows 11 users prepare for version 24H2, some are apprehensive due to the bugs and complaints reported in prior phases. Users had reported incompatibility with games, loss of data due to Bitlocker encryption, and more. But Microsoft appears to be confident that the necessary improvements have been made to warrant a widespread rollout.

Source: Neowin

