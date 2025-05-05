Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 8GB reportedly suffers up to loss of 10% performance when using PCIe 4.0

Nvidia launched its latest RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards last month. But the 8GB model is said to suffer from a major flaw.

A report by Computer Base reveals performance disparities in the 8GB RTX 5060 Ti. In benchmarks across 27 titles at 1440p resolution, the RTX 5060 Ti with 8GB averaged 59.4 FPS on a PCIe 5.0 motherboard, and 55.82 FPS on a PCIe 4.0 setup. While these figures may initially seem satisfactory, the results masked significant performance dips in specific games, with eight titles reporting drops of 5 FPS or more in both average and 1% low FPS metrics.

Tom's Hardware notes that this is in stark contrast to the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB model, which many reviewers have praised for its performance. Experts have attributed the 8GB version's struggles to insufficient VRAM, which has raised concerns even at lower resolutions.

Developers are increasingly optimizing their titles for demanding hardware, which puts users with limited memory at a disadvantage. With GPU buyers often coming from older systems that might not support PCIe 5.0, upgrading to the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB could lead to unsatisfactory performance for those expecting a substantial boost in gaming experiences.

Many reviewers now caution against investing in graphics cards with 8GB of VRAM or less. For gamers who are prioritizing future-proofing and optimal performance, investing in graphics cards equipped with at least 12GB of VRAM is highly advisable.

Nvidia's latest GPUs have drawn criticism for its prices and performance problems. The RTX 5060 Ti just adds to the list of issues. Many PC gamers are sticking to their existing GPUs, while those building new computers are opting to buy previous-gen hardware. The rising tariffs also pose a problem for gaming. Nintendo announced that its games for the Switch 2 could cost up to $90, and Microsoft is also increasing the price of Xbox games. Both Sony and Microsoft have hiked the prices of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, respectively.

