Gears of War: Reloaded to launch on August 26, for PC, Xbox and PlayStation 5

Gears of War Reloaded to launch on August 26, for PC, Xbox and PlayStation 5
Agencies Ghacks
May 6, 2025
Updated • May 6, 2025
Games
|
0

Microsoft has announced a remaster of the first game in the Gears of War franchise. The game has been titled Gears of War: Reloaded.

Gears of War was released in 2006 was developed by Epic Games and released as an Xbox 360 exclusive. In 2015, Microsoft released a remastered version called Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, which was developed by The Coalition, for Windows and Xbox One Consoles. The new remaster promises a modernized visual experience, breathing new life into the classic title that has captivated gamers since its original release. It comes with a plethora of enhancements such as 4K resolution, 60 FPS in Campaign, 120 FPS in Multiplayer, High Dynamic Range (HDR), Dolby Vision & 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos, 7.1.4 3D Spatial Audio, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), 4K assets and remastered textures, Enhanced post-processing visual effects, Improved shadows and reflections, Super resolution with improved antialiasing, and Zero loading screens during Campaign. The system requirements for the game have not been revealed yet.

The big news, as Windows Central reports, is Microsoft's new strategy to release games on Sony's PlayStation 5. Gears of War: Reloaded is launching simultaneously on Windows PC, Xbox and PlayStation 5 on August 26, 2025.  Players will be able to team up with others across platforms, the game also supports cross-progression.

Surprisingly, the game has been priced affordably at $39.99. Even more surprisingly, Microsoft has confirmed that players who already own the digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition will receive a free upgrade to the Reloaded version, rewarding those who have supported the series over the years. The game will be included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, ensuring subscribers have immediate access to the title upon launch.

The announcement of Gears of War: Reloaded was welcomed by the gaming community, but fans who were expecting multiple games from the series to be released together were a bit disappointed.

Advertisement

Related content

Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 8GB reportedly suffers up to loss of 10% performance when using PCIe 4.0

Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti 8GB reportedly suffers up to loss of 10% performance when using PCIe 4.0
Microsoft increases prices for Xbox consoles, accessories and new game releases

Microsoft increases prices for Xbox consoles, accessories and new game releases
Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring: Nightreign system requirements are similar to the original game
Oblivion Remastered update breaks DLSS and Frame Gen on PC

Oblivion Remastered update breaks DLSS and Frame Gen on PC
Bethesda announces The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered for PC and consoles

Bethesda announces The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered for PC and consoles
Bethesda teases Oblivion Remaster, to be officially revealed today

Bethesda teases Oblivion Remaster, to be officially revealed today

Tutorials & Tips

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

What is Roblox error 262: "There was a problem sending data"

How to fix the Fortnite "Failed to Download Supervised Settings" error

How to play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2: Guide


Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved