Gears of War: Reloaded to launch on August 26, for PC, Xbox and PlayStation 5

Microsoft has announced a remaster of the first game in the Gears of War franchise. The game has been titled Gears of War: Reloaded.

Gears of War was released in 2006 was developed by Epic Games and released as an Xbox 360 exclusive. In 2015, Microsoft released a remastered version called Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, which was developed by The Coalition, for Windows and Xbox One Consoles. The new remaster promises a modernized visual experience, breathing new life into the classic title that has captivated gamers since its original release. It comes with a plethora of enhancements such as 4K resolution, 60 FPS in Campaign, 120 FPS in Multiplayer, High Dynamic Range (HDR), Dolby Vision & 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos, 7.1.4 3D Spatial Audio, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), 4K assets and remastered textures, Enhanced post-processing visual effects, Improved shadows and reflections, Super resolution with improved antialiasing, and Zero loading screens during Campaign. The system requirements for the game have not been revealed yet.

The big news, as Windows Central reports, is Microsoft's new strategy to release games on Sony's PlayStation 5. Gears of War: Reloaded is launching simultaneously on Windows PC, Xbox and PlayStation 5 on August 26, 2025. Players will be able to team up with others across platforms, the game also supports cross-progression.

Surprisingly, the game has been priced affordably at $39.99. Even more surprisingly, Microsoft has confirmed that players who already own the digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition will receive a free upgrade to the Reloaded version, rewarding those who have supported the series over the years. The game will be included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, ensuring subscribers have immediate access to the title upon launch.

The announcement of Gears of War: Reloaded was welcomed by the gaming community, but fans who were expecting multiple games from the series to be released together were a bit disappointed.

