Microsoft enforces strict rules for bulk emails on Outlook

Microsoft has made a change to its email service to reduce spoofing, phishing, and spam activity. The new rules are designed to filter bulk emails that are sent to Outlook users, this will help reduce unwanted mails.

Companies and admins who send more than 5000 emails per day to Outlook addresses will need to adhere to the new authentication protocols. Senders must meticulously configure a Sender Policy Framework (SPF) and the domain's DNS record must specify which IP addresses/hosts that are authorized to send emails on their behalf. Additionally, Domain Keys Identified Mail (DKIM) must be properly set up to sign messages, and Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance (DMARC) must be published, ideally aligning with either SPF or DKIM records. Microsoft says Safe Sender list won’t be honored, i.e. an address that is marked as a safe sender will not be able to bypass the new enforcement.

Starting today, any sender dispatching more than 5,000 emails per day without proper configuration of SPF, DKIM, and DMARC will find their messages bouncing back rather than being directed to spam folders. In other words, if a sender fails to meet the new rules, the emails may not arrive in the recipient's inbox. These rules apply to Microsoft's Outlook consumer email service which supports Outlook.com, Hotmail.com, and Live.com. They don't apply to Enterprise users yet, but Microsoft is planning to expand the protections for all users eventually.

The rationale behind Microsoft's stringent measures is to combat the ever-growing threats of spam, spoofing, and phishing. Beta News writes that while the intentions are laudable, the implications for marketers and publishers could be severe, because those who rely on mass email campaigns may find their outreach significantly hindered unless they ensure compliance with these authentication standards. Even newsletters could be affected

These guidelines may appear straightforward, but the reality is more complex. Issues such as outdated mailing lists, broken unsubscribe links, and excessive DNS lookups can jeopardize email delivery. Failure to adapt to could silence otherwise legitimate communications, leading to an unsettling effect across numerous industries dependent on effective email outreach. In this evolving digital world, remaining informed and proactive is paramount.

