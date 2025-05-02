Microsoft increases prices for Xbox consoles, accessories and new game releases

Microsoft increases prices for Xbox consoles, accessories and new game releases
Agencies Ghacks
May 2, 2025
Updated • May 2, 2025
Games
|
1

Microsoft has announced a significant price increase for its Xbox consoles and accessories effective immediately and on a global scale. The Xbox price hike follows Sony's PlayStation 5 price hike, which was announced a few weeks ago.

The Xbox Series S 512GB model costs $379.99, up from $299.99, while the 1TB model costs $429.99, after a $50 increase from $349.99. Shockingly, the Xbox Series X Digital edition is $100 more expensive than its launch price of $449.99, it is now available for $549.99. The Xbox Series X has also had a $100 price hike, it will retail for $599.99, up from $499.99. Microsoft says that the Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition, which was previously priced at $599.99, now costs $729.99.

The Xbox price increase in Europe and the United Kingdom are as follows: The Xbox Series S 512GB model costs £299.99 / €349.99, up by £50 / €50. The Xbox Series X's new price is £499.99 / €599.99, which is an increase of £20 / €50. The 2TB Xbox Series X has had a £40 or €50 price hike to £589.99 / €699.99.

Here are the new Xbox prices for Australia: Xbox Series S 512 - AU$549.00,  Xbox Series S 1TB - AU $599.00, Xbox Series X Digital - AU $749.00, Xbox Series X - AU $849.00, Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition - AU $1,049.00.

Microsoft has confirmed that the prices of Xbox games will increase to $80 in the future. Existing games are not impacted by the increase. Eurogamer reports that this change would apply to physical and digital versions. Microsoft has also announced a price increase for some Xbox accessories, including some controllers, headsets, etc.

This is what Microsoft told IGN: “We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development. Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players.”

Gamers have criticized Sony and Microsoft for increasing the prices of hardware that is 5 years old. Many fans argued that this was a poor decision by Microsoft, given that Xbox is already well behind PlayStation in terms of sales revenue. Nintendo recently announced that some Switch 2 games could cost $80 or $90.

Ultimately, such price increases only hurt the consumer, as they never go back down to the previous price.

Advertisement

Related content

Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring: Nightreign system requirements are similar to the original game
Oblivion Remastered update breaks DLSS and Frame Gen on PC

Oblivion Remastered update breaks DLSS and Frame Gen on PC
Bethesda announces The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered for PC and consoles

Bethesda announces The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered for PC and consoles
Bethesda teases Oblivion Remaster, to be officially revealed today

Bethesda teases Oblivion Remaster, to be officially revealed today
DOOM: The Dark Ages gets a new trailer

DOOM: The Dark Ages gets a new trailer
Star Wars Zero Company officially announced

Star Wars: Zero Company officially announced; turn-based tactics game set during the Clone Wars

Tutorials & Tips

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

What is Roblox error 262: "There was a problem sending data"

How to fix the Fortnite "Failed to Download Supervised Settings" error

How to play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2: Guide


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. efromme said on May 2, 2025 at 3:33 pm
    Reply

    Time to start buying books and trash that junk forever. Makes one stupid.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved