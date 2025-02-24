DeadToast Entertainment Unveils 'Shotgun Cop Man' with Unique Gun-Propelled Platforming

DeadToast Entertainment, the developer behind the acclaimed 'My Friend Pedro,' has announced its latest project, 'Shotgun Cop Man.' This upcoming precision platformer combines intense action with a unique movement mechanic, challenging players to navigate through hell to arrest Satan himself.

In 'Shotgun Cop Man,' players control a distinctively designed protagonist who uses firearms not only to combat enemies but also to traverse the environment. By firing a shotgun or handgun at the ground, the recoil propels the character into the air, allowing for dynamic and strategic movement through challenging levels filled with obstacles like buzzsaws and hostile demons.

The game features a minimalist art style, focusing on delivering a clear and engaging gameplay experience. DeadToast Entertainment emphasizes that this design choice reduces cognitive load, enabling players to concentrate on the fast-paced action and precise platforming.

'Shotgun Cop Man' is set to include approximately 150 levels in its main campaign, offering a substantial challenge for players. Additionally, the game will provide a built-in level editor with Steam Workshop integration, allowing users to create, share, and explore custom levels, thereby extending the game's replayability and fostering a creative community.

A demo featuring 17 levels is currently available on Steam, giving players an early opportunity to experience the game's mechanics and challenges. The full release is scheduled for later in 2025 on PC and Nintendo Switch, with a planned price point of $10.

For a visual preview of the game's distinctive style and gameplay, you can watch the official announcement trailer below.

This announcement has generated excitement among fans of 'My Friend Pedro,' who are eager to see how DeadToast Entertainment's innovative mechanics and distinctive humor translate into this new adventure.

About 'My Friend Pedro'

Released in 2019, 'My Friend Pedro' is a shoot 'em up game that garnered critical acclaim for its innovative gameplay and stylistic action sequences. Players control a protagonist guided by a sentient banana named Pedro, navigating through various levels while performing acrobatic stunts and eliminating enemies in a ballet of bullets. The game is noted for its fluid mechanics, including split aiming, slow-motion effects, and parkour elements, allowing for creative and dynamic combat scenarios.

'My Friend Pedro' is available across multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch, Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Its unique blend of humor, action, and innovative gameplay has established a dedicated fan base, eagerly anticipating DeadToast Entertainment's next project, 'Shotgun Cop Man.'

