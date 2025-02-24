DeadToast Entertainment Unveils 'Shotgun Cop Man' with Unique Gun-Propelled Platforming

Jesus
Feb 24, 2025
Games
|
1

DeadToast Entertainment, the developer behind the acclaimed 'My Friend Pedro,' has announced its latest project, 'Shotgun Cop Man.' This upcoming precision platformer combines intense action with a unique movement mechanic, challenging players to navigate through hell to arrest Satan himself.

In 'Shotgun Cop Man,' players control a distinctively designed protagonist who uses firearms not only to combat enemies but also to traverse the environment. By firing a shotgun or handgun at the ground, the recoil propels the character into the air, allowing for dynamic and strategic movement through challenging levels filled with obstacles like buzzsaws and hostile demons.

The game features a minimalist art style, focusing on delivering a clear and engaging gameplay experience. DeadToast Entertainment emphasizes that this design choice reduces cognitive load, enabling players to concentrate on the fast-paced action and precise platforming.

'Shotgun Cop Man' is set to include approximately 150 levels in its main campaign, offering a substantial challenge for players. Additionally, the game will provide a built-in level editor with Steam Workshop integration, allowing users to create, share, and explore custom levels, thereby extending the game's replayability and fostering a creative community.

A demo featuring 17 levels is currently available on Steam, giving players an early opportunity to experience the game's mechanics and challenges. The full release is scheduled for later in 2025 on PC and Nintendo Switch, with a planned price point of $10.

For a visual preview of the game's distinctive style and gameplay, you can watch the official announcement trailer below.

This announcement has generated excitement among fans of 'My Friend Pedro,' who are eager to see how DeadToast Entertainment's innovative mechanics and distinctive humor translate into this new adventure.

About 'My Friend Pedro'

Released in 2019, 'My Friend Pedro' is a shoot 'em up game that garnered critical acclaim for its innovative gameplay and stylistic action sequences. Players control a protagonist guided by a sentient banana named Pedro, navigating through various levels while performing acrobatic stunts and eliminating enemies in a ballet of bullets. The game is noted for its fluid mechanics, including split aiming, slow-motion effects, and parkour elements, allowing for creative and dynamic combat scenarios.

'My Friend Pedro' is available across multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch, Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Its unique blend of humor, action, and innovative gameplay has established a dedicated fan base, eagerly anticipating DeadToast Entertainment's next project, 'Shotgun Cop Man.'

Advertisement

Related content

Free Upgrade for Grand Theft Auto V on PC Coming March 4

Rockstar Games Announces Enhanced Graphics and Performance for GTA 5 on PC

Microsoft's Muse AI Model Faces Backlash from Game Development Community

Nvidia's New RTX 50-Series Cards Discontinue Support for 32-Bit PhysX
Pokemon GO Routes not working

Pokémon Go Developer Niantic Reportedly Selling Games Unit to Scopely

Bethesda Offers Fans a Chance to Be Immortalized in The Elder Scrolls 6

Borderlands 4 Set for September 23 Release with New Gameplay Features

Tutorials & Tips

The only Starfield performance optimization guide you need

What is Roblox error 262: "There was a problem sending data"

How to fix the Fortnite "Failed to Download Supervised Settings" error

How to play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2: Guide


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Leopeva64 said on February 24, 2025 at 2:24 pm
    Reply

    Jesus Christ, what a great article written by Jesus.

    This website is getting better every day, in addition to the AI writing articles, now Jesus Christ himself writes the articles!!!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2025 - All rights reserved