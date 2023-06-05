Here are the expected new iOS 17 features

Believe it or not, the highly anticipated new iOS 17 features are just around the corner and are set to be announced at the much-awaited Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 5. Apple enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this major software update, which promises to bring a host of new features and changes to iPhone users.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once iOS 17 is announced at WWDC, Apple will waste no time and immediately release a beta version of the update for developers. Following that, in July, a public beta will be made available for all iPhone users to try out and provide valuable feedback.

Finally, in September, iOS 17 will be released to the general public, coinciding with the launch of the highly anticipated new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups.

What are the new iOS 17 features?

While hardware product leaks are common, software leaks are relatively rare, as Apple tightly controls information disclosure. Nevertheless, rumors suggest that iOS 17 will bring a relatively modest update in terms of new features, with a focus on incorporating "nice to have" changes.

Bloomberg reports that iOS 17, along with Apple's other software platforms, is taking a backseat as the company dedicates its resources to the development of its AR/VR headset, which may also be announced at WWDC.

Revamped control center

One of the anticipated features in iOS 17 is a significant redesign of the Control Center. The Control Center, which provides quick access to settings and the "Now Playing" interface, has seen minimal changes since its introduction in iOS 11. However, rumors suggest that iOS 17 will introduce "major changes" to enhance its functionality and user experience, catering to users' long-standing requests.

In addition to the Control Center revamp reports from the Wall Street Journal indicate that iOS 17 will introduce a brand new journaling app. This app is expected to integrate data from various Apple apps, including Find My Device, and incorporate location-based capabilities to distinguish between personal and professional contacts, improving networking experiences.

Furthermore, iOS 17 is rumored to bring updates to the Find My and Wallet apps. The Find My app is set to gain location-based capabilities, acting as an extension of Apple's existing Find My service, while the Wallet app will receive user interface tweaks and enhancements, refining the management of digital cards and transactions.

Health app updates

Enhancements in the Health app are also on the horizon with iOS 17. Mood and emotion tracking capabilities will be introduced, allowing users to log their moods, answer questions about their day, and observe changes over time. Apple has ambitious plans to utilize algorithms to determine users' moods based on speech patterns, typed words, and other device data.

The Health app is also expected to support managing vision conditions and will make its debut on the iPad, expanding beyond its current availability on the iPhone.

iOS 17's sideloading side quest

Responding to the Digital Markets Act, iOS 17 will reportedly introduce side-loading and access to third-party app stores for iPhones in the European Union. While this move aims to comply with regulatory requirements, Apple is expected to implement measures that make accessing third-party app stores more involved.

These features will be exclusive to the EU, with no plans to extend them to the United States or other countries. This one is surely the most exciting one among the new iOS 17 features.

Changes in the smart display

Expanding on the Always-On display features of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, iOS 17 will introduce a "smart display" interface that activates when the device is in landscape orientation and charging. This interface will showcase useful information such as calendar appointments, weather updates, and notifications, resembling the functionality of a smart-home display.

Lastly, iOS 17 will bring updates to SharePlay, allowing enhanced simultaneous streaming of TV shows, movies, and other content among iPhone and iPad users. Apple has also engaged in discussions with hotels and other establishments to make AirPlay more accessible, enabling users to effortlessly beam video and audio to devices they don't own.

Supported devices for iOS 17

Reports suggest conflicting rumors regarding the devices that will support iOS 17. One claim states that iOS 17 will drop support for certain devices, including:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPad (5th generation)

9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)

However, another source suggests that all devices currently supported by iOS 16 will continue to receive support in iOS 17, citing an anonymous member of Apple's iOS development team.

As the countdown to WWDC begins, more leaks and rumors may emerge, shedding further light on what iOS 17 has in store for Apple users. While Apple excels at keeping its developments under wraps until the official unveiling, expectations are high for this major software update.

Advertisement