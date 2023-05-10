Apple Weather App Experiences Outages and Inaccurate Data: Third Time in a Month

Apple Weather App Experiences Outages
Russell Kidson
May 10, 2023
Apple, iOS
|
0

Apple Weather, a popular weather app used by iPhone users worldwide, has experienced several outages in April and is now facing more downtime in May.

The Apple Weather app appears to be down for some users again, and it is unclear how widespread the issue is. The issue first gained traction on Twitter when users began sharing their experiences of the app not working. Apple's System Status page has not yet acknowledged the problem, leaving users in the dark about the extent of the problem.

Timeline of the Apple Weather App Issues

April Outages

The Apple Weather app faced two major outages in April, leaving users unable to access weather information during those times.

May Outage

The app seems to be down for some users again, with more reports of the issue popping up. The timeline of updates for these issues is as follows:

  • 6:15 am PT: Users who keep the application open for just a few minutes after it first fails to load find that it starts to work for some.
  • 10:00 am PT: Apple acknowledges the downtime on its System Status page, stating, ‘Weather may be slow or unavailable" for "some users.’
  • 11:49 am PT: Apple announces that today's issues with the Weather app have been fixed.

Apple Weather App Experiences Outages

User Experiences

Many users have taken to Twitter to share their experiences with the Apple Weather app not working this morning. Some are facing problems loading the app, while others are experiencing inaccurate weather data.

One user, Jared Braden, commented on the issue, noting that his app has had trouble loading since Saturday. He also mentioned that the app's 24-hour forecast had been completely off, predicting thunderstorms and rain every hour despite clear skies and no rain over the past three days.

Inaccurate Data Reports

Some users have reported that the Apple Weather app is working, but the data it provides is not accurate. This issue raises concerns about the app's reliability, especially during critical times when users need accurate weather information.

Apple Weather App Experiences Outages
The Weather app is seen on an iPhone mobile device in this illustration photo in Warsaw, Poland on 12 October, 2022. (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Potential Solutions

It is essential for users to stay informed about the weather, especially during severe weather conditions. With the Apple Weather app experiencing outages and providing inaccurate data, users may consider alternative solutions:

  • Use other weather apps: Numerous weather apps are available on the App Store, offering accurate and reliable information. Users can explore options such as Weather Underground, The Weather Channel, and AccuWeather.
  • Check weather websites: Users can directly visit reputable weather websites like the National Weather Service or Weather.com for up-to-date and accurate information.
  • Use Google Assistant or Siri: Voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri can provide real-time weather information when asked, ‘What's the weather like today?’
  • Watch local news channels: Local news channels typically provide weather updates and forecasts, ensuring users stay informed about current and upcoming weather conditions.

While it seems that today’s issues with the weather app have been sufficiently addressed, it's still important to note that this is the third time in a short window that that app has malfunctioned. Time will tell whether or not Apple users will face this issue again, or if the company is working on ways to prevent the issue before it affects its customers. We’ll provide updates as the situation develops.

Advertisement

Related content

iOS 16.5 RC rolls out to public beta users and developers

iOS 16.5 RC rolls out to public beta users and developers

Apple has good news for creators on-the-go

iOS 17: Apple Maps may get a smaller widget on the Lock Screen
apple watch series 9 processor

Apple Watch Series 9 to come with a new processor
iphone 16 leaks

First iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max leaks have surfaced

Buffett: Apple outshines Berkshire's top holdings

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved