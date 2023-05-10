Apple Weather, a popular weather app used by iPhone users worldwide, has experienced several outages in April and is now facing more downtime in May.

The Apple Weather app appears to be down for some users again, and it is unclear how widespread the issue is. The issue first gained traction on Twitter when users began sharing their experiences of the app not working. Apple's System Status page has not yet acknowledged the problem, leaving users in the dark about the extent of the problem.

Timeline of the Apple Weather App Issues

April Outages

The Apple Weather app faced two major outages in April, leaving users unable to access weather information during those times.

May Outage

The app seems to be down for some users again, with more reports of the issue popping up. The timeline of updates for these issues is as follows:

6:15 am PT: Users who keep the application open for just a few minutes after it first fails to load find that it starts to work for some.

10:00 am PT: Apple acknowledges the downtime on its System Status page, stating, ‘Weather may be slow or unavailable" for "some users.’

11:49 am PT: Apple announces that today's issues with the Weather app have been fixed.

User Experiences

Many users have taken to Twitter to share their experiences with the Apple Weather app not working this morning. Some are facing problems loading the app, while others are experiencing inaccurate weather data.

One user, Jared Braden, commented on the issue, noting that his app has had trouble loading since Saturday. He also mentioned that the app's 24-hour forecast had been completely off, predicting thunderstorms and rain every hour despite clear skies and no rain over the past three days.

Inaccurate Data Reports

Some users have reported that the Apple Weather app is working, but the data it provides is not accurate. This issue raises concerns about the app's reliability, especially during critical times when users need accurate weather information.

Potential Solutions

It is essential for users to stay informed about the weather, especially during severe weather conditions. With the Apple Weather app experiencing outages and providing inaccurate data, users may consider alternative solutions:

Use other weather apps: Numerous weather apps are available on the App Store, offering accurate and reliable information. Users can explore options such as Weather Underground, The Weather Channel, and AccuWeather.

Check weather websites: Users can directly visit reputable weather websites like the National Weather Service or Weather.com for up-to-date and accurate information.

Use Google Assistant or Siri: Voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri can provide real-time weather information when asked, ‘What's the weather like today?’

Watch local news channels: Local news channels typically provide weather updates and forecasts, ensuring users stay informed about current and upcoming weather conditions.

While it seems that today’s issues with the weather app have been sufficiently addressed, it's still important to note that this is the third time in a short window that that app has malfunctioned. Time will tell whether or not Apple users will face this issue again, or if the company is working on ways to prevent the issue before it affects its customers. We’ll provide updates as the situation develops.

