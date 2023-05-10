Apple shows new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands

Apple is marking the ongoing progress in the global movement to safeguard and promote equal rights for LGBTQ+ communities with a fresh announcement. The tech giant is set to launch a new Pride Edition Sport Band, which will be complemented by a coordinating watch face and iOS wallpaper.

Apple is striving to lend its support to LGBTQ+ advocacy groups with the objective of promoting and raising awareness about the positive changes they are bringing.

This includes backing organizations such as Equality Federation Institute, a group working to create a network of state-level LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations in the U.S., and GLSEN, an educational institution dedicated to putting an end to discrimination, bullying, and harassment based on gender expression, gender identity, and sexual orientation.

Other advocacy groups that Apple is supporting include Encircle, Equality North Carolina, Equality Texas, Gender Spectrum, Human Rights Campaign, ILGA World, the National Center for Transgender Equality, PFLAG, SMYAL, and The Trevor Project.

In addition, the tech company has recently disclosed that it will be launching iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 next week.

What iOS 16.5 has to offer?

Apple began the testing phase for the upcoming software update back in March, and it is now set to be made available to all users next week. As per Apple, “The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5.”

Pride Celebration wallpaper

With the release of iOS 16.5, iPhone users will have access to the new Pride Celebration wallpaper. According to Apple, "The wallpaper honours the combined strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ community." The wallpaper boasts a colorful representation of this year's Pride design, and is designed to move dynamically as the user unlocks their iPhone.

Apple News Sports tab

In the recently unveiled iOS 16.5, Apple has introduced a brand new Sports tab within the Apple News app. This update allows users to effortlessly access sports news, scores, and schedules for any ongoing sporting events. Previously, this information was solely available under the Today tab, but with this new feature, users can now access it more conveniently.

Screen recording with Siri

As part of the iOS 16.5 update, Apple has introduced a minor but practical feature to iPhones. Users will now be able to begin a screen recording on their device using Siri. To activate the recording, users can simply say "Hey Siri, start a screen recording" and stop it at any point. Previously, users had to access the control center and navigate through settings to initiate the screen recording process.

Apple Watch Pride Edition bands availability and pricing

Starting May 23, the Pride Edition Sport Band will be available for order on Apple's website and in the Apple Store app, with availability at physical Apple Store locations beginning May 24. The Sport Band will be priced at $49 in the United States. It is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and later and comes in sizes 41mm and 45mm.

