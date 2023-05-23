Think twice before you upgrade to WatchOS 9.5

watchOS 9.5 bug
Emre Çitak
May 23, 2023
Apple
|
1

Apple Watch enthusiasts who eagerly updated their devices to watchOS 9.5 may be in for an unwelcome surprise. While this latest software release introduced the Pride Celebration watch face and promised bug fixes, it appears to have introduced an irksome display problem for numerous users.

Reaching the subreddits r/AppleWatch and r/watchOS, a growing chorus of complaints unveils a prominent green/gray tint now afflicting screens, casting an undesirable hue over the otherwise vibrant OLED displays. This newfound issue has become a thorn in the side of Apple Watch owners, presenting an unanticipated setback.

watchOS 9.5 bug
watchOS 9.5 bug causes a prominent green/gray tint displayed on your watch's screen - Image: whosyourdaddy_69 on Reddit

watchOS 9.5 brings visual distortion and color inconsistency

The visual aberration triggered by the watchOS 9.5 update manifests as an intrusive green/gray tint that significantly alters the color rendition on affected Apple Watch screens. Reports flooding online communities showcase the disheartening impact, with the once sharp and vivid OLED display now appearing washed out.

Users have shared photographs exemplifying the problem, revealing the extent of this disruptive bug. While functionality remains intact, it is undeniably disconcerting for Apple Watch wearers to witness the degradation of their cherished timepieces' visual performance.

Notably, the intensity of this display issue appears to fluctuate among different Apple Watch models, causing varying degrees of green/gray tint. Some users report a more subdued impact, with the discoloration being less pronounced, while others contend with glaring color distortions that are impossible to overlook.

Consequently, the bug's severity presents an additional layer of frustration for affected individuals, as they contend with the extent to which this flaw impacts their Apple Watch experience.

watchOS 9.5 bug
The watchOS 9.5 bug affects all generations of Apple Watches

All generations of Apple Watch affected

The scope of the Apple Watch bug is far-reaching, as it afflicts not only older generations but also the newly released Apple Watch Series 8. Testimonies from countless online posts and their ensuing comment sections indicate that users across the spectrum of Apple Watch iterations have fallen prey to this display anomaly. From the original Apple Watch to the latest Series 8, no model has proven immune to the tinting issue induced by the watchOS 9.5 update.

Remarkably, among the vast array of affected devices, one notable exception has emerged thus far: the Apple Watch Ultra. While reports have not surfaced regarding this particular variant suffering from the bug, it would be prudent for Apple Watch Ultra owners to remain cautious, as it is not entirely inconceivable for them to encounter this vexing display flaw.

We suggest you do not update your watchOS to version 9.5 until Apple comes up with a hotfix.

Advertisement

Related content

New trademarks registered by Apple regarding MR headsets
iPhone 16 pro max cads

Here are the first-ever iPhone 16 Pro Max CADs
iPhone 16 camera

Apple iPhone 16 camera might go four years back
AppleGPT

Is AppleGPT preparing to enter the generative AI sector?

Apple's last trademark application revealed "xrProOS"

Apple could bring iMessage Contact Key Verification in iOS 16

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. ilev said on May 23, 2023 at 7:52 pm
    Reply

    I use Apple watch Ultra running 9.5 with no display problems

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved