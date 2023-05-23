Think twice before you upgrade to WatchOS 9.5

Apple Watch enthusiasts who eagerly updated their devices to watchOS 9.5 may be in for an unwelcome surprise. While this latest software release introduced the Pride Celebration watch face and promised bug fixes, it appears to have introduced an irksome display problem for numerous users.

Reaching the subreddits r/AppleWatch and r/watchOS, a growing chorus of complaints unveils a prominent green/gray tint now afflicting screens, casting an undesirable hue over the otherwise vibrant OLED displays. This newfound issue has become a thorn in the side of Apple Watch owners, presenting an unanticipated setback.

watchOS 9.5 brings visual distortion and color inconsistency

The visual aberration triggered by the watchOS 9.5 update manifests as an intrusive green/gray tint that significantly alters the color rendition on affected Apple Watch screens. Reports flooding online communities showcase the disheartening impact, with the once sharp and vivid OLED display now appearing washed out.

Users have shared photographs exemplifying the problem, revealing the extent of this disruptive bug. While functionality remains intact, it is undeniably disconcerting for Apple Watch wearers to witness the degradation of their cherished timepieces' visual performance.

Notably, the intensity of this display issue appears to fluctuate among different Apple Watch models, causing varying degrees of green/gray tint. Some users report a more subdued impact, with the discoloration being less pronounced, while others contend with glaring color distortions that are impossible to overlook.

Consequently, the bug's severity presents an additional layer of frustration for affected individuals, as they contend with the extent to which this flaw impacts their Apple Watch experience.

All generations of Apple Watch affected

The scope of the Apple Watch bug is far-reaching, as it afflicts not only older generations but also the newly released Apple Watch Series 8. Testimonies from countless online posts and their ensuing comment sections indicate that users across the spectrum of Apple Watch iterations have fallen prey to this display anomaly. From the original Apple Watch to the latest Series 8, no model has proven immune to the tinting issue induced by the watchOS 9.5 update.

Remarkably, among the vast array of affected devices, one notable exception has emerged thus far: the Apple Watch Ultra. While reports have not surfaced regarding this particular variant suffering from the bug, it would be prudent for Apple Watch Ultra owners to remain cautious, as it is not entirely inconceivable for them to encounter this vexing display flaw.

We suggest you do not update your watchOS to version 9.5 until Apple comes up with a hotfix.

