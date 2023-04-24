Blue tick fiasco: Top accounts regain verification

Kerem Gülen
Apr 24, 2023
Twitter
|
0

Twitter has announced that it is restoring the coveted Blue tick marks to some large accounts, even if they did not pay for a subscription. This follows the removal of thousands of legacy verification checkmarks on April 20. Over the weekend, several top accounts with over 1 million followers reported that they had their verification marks reinstated, despite not having paid for them.

Previously, Blue ticks were used to verify the authenticity of accounts belonging to celebrities, organizations, or professionals, such as journalists. The move comes after Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October for $44 billion.

In a recent change to the system, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk had introduced a paid subscription service called 'Twitter Blue' where any account could pay for the Blue tick mark. This replaced the previous system of providing Blue ticks only to verified celebrity, organization or professional accounts. However, in a reversal of this policy, verification marks have now been reinstated on accounts with over one million followers, including those that did not pay for a subscription.

This marks a significant shift for Musk, who had previously admitted to paying for the Blue ticks of several high-profile accounts, despite them not having paid for a subscription.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon pays for Lebron James, Stephen King, and William Shatner

Twitter has been embroiled in a drama over the handling of legacy checkmarks in recent days, with several large and notable accounts losing their verification mark. Among them were the accounts of the Pope, Shakira, and Lady Gaga. It is worth noting that the Pope's account now has a gray checkmark that is typically used for government and multilateral organizations. Elon Musk had previously claimed that he was personally paying for the subscription for a select few accounts, such as Lebron James, Stephen King, and William Shatner. However, it appears that the company is now extending this gift to many other accounts as well.

Back in March, there were reports that Twitter was considering offering a free verification mark to the top 10,000 brands and companies. However, it is unclear whether this same policy will be applied to personal accounts. The issue of verification has been a highly debated topic under Twitter's new management. Shortly after taking over the company, Elon Musk introduced a paid verification system, which led to a proliferation of fake celebrity and brand accounts and backfired on the site.

Image source: Unsplash

In a recent development, Twitter is reportedly asking brands to pay for verification in order to run ad campaigns on the platform, which some see as a money-grabbing move. The company has been sending emails to various accounts about mandatory verification requirements for advertisements, but so far has not made any changes to the ads account page. Furthermore, Twitter is displaying a shortcut to sign up for verified organization services on the sidebar of all accounts.

Advertisement

Related content

Guns out: Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft

Twitter's new labels limit visibility of "hateful" tweets
Twitter DM government Musk

Government reading our Twitter DMs? Musk says yes!
Twitter Super Follows Subscriptions

Twitter Super Follows become Subscriptions: What is new?
Twitter Blue 10,000 characters

Break the barrier: Up to 10,000 characters with Twitter Blue
Twitter circle data breach

Twitter Circle data breach: Think twice before tweeting

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved