Microsoft Windows Security Updates April 2023: What you need to know before installation

It is the second Tuesday of April 2023, and that means that Microsoft has released security updates for Windows and other company products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Security updates were released for Microsoft Windows, Office, Microsoft Edge and many other company products.

Our overview guides system administrators and home users. It lists the released updates and known issues, includes links to support articles and direct downloads, and provides information about other updates that Microsoft released on the April 2023 Patch Tuesday.

Click here to check out the March 2023 Microsoft Windows Patch Day overview in case you missed it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: April 2023

You can download the following Excel spreadsheet. It lists the released security updates of the April 2023 Microsoft Patch Day. Click on the following link to download it: Windows Security Updates April 2023

Executive Summary

Microsoft released security updates for all supported client and server versions of Windows.

Security updates were also released for .NET Core, Azure, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Microsoft Edge, Visual Studio and other company products.

The following Windows client version have known issues: Windows 10 version 20H2, 21H2 and 22H2, Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2

The following Windows server versions have known issues: Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 R2, Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2022

Operating System Distribution

Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2: 56 vulnerabilities, 5 critical and 51 important. Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-28250 Windows Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-28232 Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-28220 Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-28219 Microsoft Message Queuing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21554

56 vulnerabilities, 5 critical and 51 important. Windows 11 and Windows 11 version 22H2 : 59 vulnerabilities, 5 critical and 54 important same as Windows 10 version 22H2

: 59 vulnerabilities, 5 critical and 54 important

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 43 vulnerabilities: 6 critical and 37 important Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-28250 Windows Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-28232 DHCP Server Service Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-28231 Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-28220 Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-28219 Microsoft Message Queuing Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21554

43 vulnerabilities: 6 critical and 37 important Windows Server 2012 R2 : 62 vulnerabilities: 6 critical and 56 important Same as Windows Server 2008 R2

: 62 vulnerabilities: 6 critical and 56 important Win dows Server 2016 : 66 vulnerabilities: 6 critical and 60 important. Same as Windows Server 2008 R2

: 66 vulnerabilities: 6 critical and 60 important. Windows Server 2019 : 69 vulnerabilities: 6 critical and 63 important. Same as Windows Server 2008 R2

: 69 vulnerabilities: 6 critical and 63 important. Windows Server 2022: 72 vulnerabilities: 6 critical and 66 important. Same as Windows Server 2008 R2

72 vulnerabilities: 6 critical and 66 important.

Windows Security Updates

Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2

Support Page: KB5025221

Updates and improvements:

ADVERTISEMENT

This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.

It includes the optional updates released on March 21 as previews.

Windows 11 Release version

Support Page: KB5025224

Updates and improvements:

Implements "the new Windows Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) as a Windows inbox feature on Pro, Edu and Enterprise editions. The feature is now integrated natively into Windows, and it allows administrators to manage the password of a local administrator account more efficiently using Active Directory. Additional information about the feature is available on Tech Community.

Addresses a compatibility issue that is caused by "unsupported use of the registry" according to Microsoft. No additional information was provided.

The update adds support for the Arab Republic of Egypt's daylight saving time change order for 2023.

The update addresses an issue that affects kiosk device profiles.

Includes the March Preview updates for Windows 11 version 21H2 as well.

Windows 11 version 22H2

Support Page: KB5025239

ADVERTISEMENT

Updates and improvements:

Addresses a compatibility issue that is caused by "unsupported use of the registry" according to Microsoft. No additional information was provided.

Implements "the new Windows Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) as a Windows inbox feature on Pro, Edu and Enterprise editions. The feature is now integrated natively into Windows, and it allows administrators to manage the password of a local administrator account more efficiently using Active Directory. Additional information about the feature is available on Tech Community.

Other security updates

Server

2023-04 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5025271)

2023-04 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5025273)

2023-04 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5025272)

2023-04 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5025277)

2023-04 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5025279)

2023-04 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5025285)

2023-04 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5025288)

2023-04 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5025287)

2023-04 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5025228)

2023-04 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5025229)

2023-04 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 (KB5025234)

Known Issues

Windows 10 versions 21H2 and 22H2

(Old) Custom installations may not receive the new Microsoft Edge web browser, while the old version may be removed. Workaround described on the support page.



Windows 11 version 21H2

(Old) Some Windows devices with third-party user interface customizations may not start up after installing this update or future updates. Microsoft recommends uninstalling the third-party UI customization applications before installing this update, or updating them, if updates are available. Check out our support article for additional information on the issue.

The computer game Red Dead Redemption 2 may not open after installing this update. Updating to the latest version of the game resolves the issue.



Windows 11 version 22H2

(Old) Some Windows devices with third-party user interface customizations may not start up after installing this update or future updates. Microsoft recommends uninstalling the third-party UI customization applications before installing this update, or updating them, if updates are available. Check out our support article for additional information on the issue.

(Old) Provisioning packages may not work as expected. Windows may only be configured partially and the " Out Of Box Experience might not finish or might restart unexpectedly". Provisioning the Windows device before upgrading to Windows 11 version 22H2 fixes the issue.

(Old) Copying large files (multiple gigabytes) may take longer than expected. Use the commands robocopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder somefile.img /J or xcopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder /J until fixed.



Security advisories and updates

ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates

Non-security updates

2023-04 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2, Windows 10 Version 21H2, Windows 10 Version 21H1, and Windows 10 Version 20H2 (KB5025188)

2023-04 Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5026037)

2023-04 Update for Windows 11 (KB5026038)

2023-04 Update for Windows 11 Version 22H2 (KB5026039)

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

How to download and install the April 2023 security updates

Security updates are installed automatically on most non-managed Windows devices. Windows checks for updates regularly and will download and install these once it detects them.

Some administrators may want to speed up the process; this is done byy running a manual scan for updates, or by downloading updates manually to install them on Windows devices.

Do the following to run a manual check for updates:

Select Start, type Windows Update and load the Windows Update item that is displayed. Select check for updates to run a manual check for updates.

Direct update downloads

Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.

Windows 10 Version 21H2

KB5025221 -- 2023-04 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2

Windows 10 version 22H2

KB5025221 -- 2023-04 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2

Windows 11 Release version

KB5025224 -- 2023-04 Cumulative Update for Windows 11

Windows 11 version 22H2

KB5025239 -- 2023-04 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2

Additional resources

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Microsoft Windows Security Updates April 2023: What you need to know before installation Description Microsoft released security and non-security updates for all supported versions of Windows on the April 2023 Patch Day. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement