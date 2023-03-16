Microsoft AI event: What to expect?

We have almost an hour before the Microsoft AI event kicks off, and we still don't know what is on the way. However, rumors from the past and the current circumstances lead us to a couple of results, mainly around Microsoft 365.

A while ago, Microsoft announced that it will hold a meeting on March 16, 8 am PT but didn't give any additional information. We know the name of it, which is "The Future of Work with AI." Apart from its name, Microsoft also filled out the "about" section but didn't specify any information. "Join us for a special event with Satya Nadella and Jared Spataro to learn how AI will power a whole new way of working for every person and organization. The live stream starts at 8 AM Pacific Time on March 16," says the about section, which clearly is not very precise.

Despite having very limited information, there is a strong possibility that the upcoming event will mainly cover the new GPT-4 integrations to Microsoft 365.

Microsoft 365 is most likely the focus of the Microsoft AI event

First things first, hosts give us a strong clue about what's on the way. The chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella, will be joined by the vice president of modern work and business applications, Jared Spataro. Spoiler alert, Spataro is also the head of Microsoft 365.

It is not a mystery that Microsoft wants to lead the AI industry, as the company makes it obvious with its courageous steps toward the future. It has been investing heavily in OpenAI and recently revealed that Bing will use GPT-4, which was revealed a couple of days ago.

Microsoft has brought new AI capabilities to Teams and wants to bring more to other apps like Outlook and Word. As you may know, Google recently revealed its new AI features for Gmail and Docs. Similar steps are awaited for Outlook and Word by the users. For Outlook, a possible email draft generator, and a writing suggestion feature for Word is expected. Microsoft will probably integrate GPT-4 into these apps.

Apart from those two, the Microsoft 365 family includes some other highly-used apps like OneDrive, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, and OneNote.

Microsoft is not only bringing these AI solutions to 365 but also to its subsidiary companies. Recently, LinkedIn announced new AI features, helping people share ideas easily and save time writing job descriptions and profile bios.

How to watch the event?

Microsoft decided to keep it simpler and live stream the event on LinkedIn. You don't have to do anything other than regular processes, and you also don't need a press card or invitation to be able to watch the live stream. Simply go to this link and hit the play button once the time comes.

You can also click on the "attend" button to let your connections know what you are up to. There is a discussion section at the right of the page where you can share your ideas with people and see others' thoughts. Currently, there are almost 30,000 attendees, this number might go higher as we get closer to the event.

