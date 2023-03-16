Microsoft is reportedly offering free USB drives to Insiders to reinstall Windows 11

Rumor has it that following changes to the Insider program, Microsoft is offering free USB drives to select Windows Insiders, including the introduction of the new Canary Channel. Part of the process has Microsoft moving all Insiders to the new Canary Channel from the Dev Channel to place the focus more on long-term development. However, if you prefer to remain on the Dev Channel, which awaits features relatively soon, you’ll have to do a clean Windows 11 installation to sign up again.

Although, some users were confused when the changes to the Insider Program moved them to the new Canary Channel and forced them to reinstall Windows 11. There were complaints from users that they wanted to leave the channel.

Some Windows Insiders have received emails with an offer to have a free USB drive shipped to them so they can easily install a clean version of Windows. 11 on their PC and stay on a stable version. However, you will have to wait and see if you receive the email with the redemption code if the offer is available.

It is relatively easy to create Windows 11 installation media, and if you have a flash drive, you can follow the guide to install windows 11. Interestingly, Microsoft is offering this lifeline to Windows Insiders since the program has always been aimed at the more tech-savvy, especially if you choose to sign up for the Dev channel. Generally, program participants need to be willing to perform a clean install.

Although if you instead want a free USB drive, keep an eye on your inbox for your redemption code. 

