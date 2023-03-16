Microsoft is ready to take the future by storm with the integration of AI in most of its apps. Following hot on the tail of Google’s presentation two days ago, the “Future of work with AI” event took place today on 16 March 2023, 11AM / 8 AM PT. That means if you’re reading this article now, it’s already too late.

ADVERTISEMENT

That doesn’t mean you can’t watch Microsoft’s “Future of work with AI” event online. It has a page dedicated to the video and what it’s called Microsoft 365 Copilot. You won’t be able to watch it on YouTube, unless someone has downloaded it and listed it on their channel. Here is one I managed to find just for you, but it’s more like a trailer.

ADVERTISEMENT

So basically, Microsoft 365 has found a way to use Open AI’s GPT-4 in what was once known as Office products. In other words, AI will appear in Excel, Word, Outlook, and other apps. The goal is to help make emails, spreadsheets, documents, and easier to process and use for your daily work. Hopefully, that means doing most of the thinking for us.

I’m sure we’ll hear more about Microsoft 365 Copilot in the weeks to come. For now, settle down and watch the video to get an idea of what to expect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement