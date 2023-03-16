AI makes job hunting easy: Try LinkedIn's latest tool

LinkedIn is working on integrating more AI tools into the platform, as the website now allows you to enhance your profile with AI-generated writing suggestions as well as helping you save time and energy by generating job description texts.

The new feature helps users create appealing "about" and "headline" sections based on their background and strong sides. AI identifies the most important skills and experiences to highlight on your profile and generates a suitable text to make your profile stand out, saving you time and energy. You can also review and customize the text to ensure its accuracy and tone.

Apart from profiles, LinkedIn has added another AI for job descriptions. Just like any other generative AI tool, you only need to provide basic information about the job and wait for it to work its magic. It suggests a description you can review and edit later, saving you time and energy and eliminating writer's block. LinkedIn says that by streamlining this part of the hiring process, people can focus their energy on more strategic aspects of their jobs.

20 new generative AI courses are on the way

"Over the next few months, we'll be rolling out an additional 20 new Generative AI courses taught by AI leaders, so you can be sure you're learning from the best in the business. This is just the beginning, and we're eager to continually share with you new & innovative experiences. One thing that will always stay our guiding principle: How can we use AI -- or any other technology -- to help you connect to economic opportunities? Everything we do at LinkedIn starts there," said Tomer Cohen, chief product officer at LinkedIn.

This is not the first improved AI integration on LinkedIn. The company announced "collaborative articles," which aims to match each article with relevant member experts based on the skill graph. It looks like we will see more AI integrations in the future, especially with the launch of GPT-4. Other than that, LinkedIn has been using AI tools for over 15 years to match people with similar interests, backgrounds, or businesses with the right job candidates.

Recently, Microsoft has invested a lot in the field and made major partnership deals with OpenAI. As one of its subsidiaries, LinkedIn also benefits from what the "possible future" of technology offers.

