LinkedIn moves towards becoming a semi-automated network
Shaun
Mar 11, 2023
While most of the giant tech companies are using AI in chatbots to have conversations and guide you with products, LinkedIn has decided to try something else. Called conversation starters, the Microsoft-owned business uses artificial intelligence to introduce a topic that readers can engage with. It may lead to what’s called a semi-automated network.

The premise is mostly simple: using algorithms to see what’s trending for the day, the AI will post a topic for users to discuss. There is some human involvement in the form of curation, but it’s mostly the AI doing the work. Then, readers post their views in the comments, which increases engagement.

As you may already know, companies and LinkedIn users already create posts that they feel are popular, hoping to gain more views and engagement. Now, this AI bot will be doing the same, which has some pros and cons.

On the positive side, others with pages who create content for views and engagement can see which AI posts are doing really well and make similar posts with perhaps a deviation. However, they are now competing with AI to get the most attention on the LinkedIn platform, perhaps even stealing views away from their channels.

Still, it’s an innovative approach to becoming a semi-automated network that the likes of Facebook and Steemit may even try themselves. At the moment, Twitter is doing it’s best fighting bots as it is, so I’m not sure how much of a role AI will play there; except to lure you toward a Blue subscription.

There isn’t a clear sign of the LinkedIn bot creating full posts at this point. However, you might see a conversation starter appear while you’re browsing the platform to land a new job.

