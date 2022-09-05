Here is what is going to happen after the release of Windows 11 2022 Update

Martin Brinkmann
Sep 5, 2022
Windows 11 News
6

The first major update for Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system, the Windows 11 2022 Update, or Windows 11 version 22H2, will likely be released in the coming weeks.

Microsoft unveils Tabs in File Explorer

We have looked at the improvements in the first feature update for Windows 11, and continue the Windows 11 version 22H2 article series until we have covered all of the improvements and changes.

So far, we have reviewed Start MenutaskbarSnap AssistFile ExplorerTask Manager and gaming changes in the Windows 11 2022 Update already. Most users may not want to install the update right away, to avoid running into potential issues that have not been detected in the beta test.

What is happening after the release of Windows 11 version 22H2

Microsoft has not revealed its plans officially at this point. In fact, the company has yet to announce the official release date for the first feature update for Windows 11. Most expect that the company plans to release the Windows 11 2022 Update on September 20, 2022.

Microsoft could move to a three year release cycle for the operating system, away from the one feature update per year release cycle. The next major update would not be released before 2025. Whether that is going to be another major Windows 11 update or the release of Windows 12 remains to be seen.

In the three years in-between, Microsoft plans to release smaller feature drops. Called Moments, these updates introduce new features to the operating system without requiring the installation of major updates.

We are aware of two Moment updates for Windows 11, with the first update expected in October 2022 already. According to Albacore, who is well informed usually, Moment 1 will introduce new features such as tabs in File Explorer in Windows 11. The Moment 2 update won't be released until next year according to Albacore.

Additional Moment updates are likely, and will be released whenever Microsoft considers features to be ready for final release.

Closing Words

The new release process improves update management for users and administrators. Instead of having to install a feature update every year, and risk major issues, features will be introduced as smaller cumulative updates that have a smaller risk of major issues.

Now You: what is your take on the release process?

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on September 5, 2022 at 10:29 am
    Reply

    So basically some sh* just with a different name. Marketing crap. Now I will need to track number of Moments something does not work. Like those Moments won’t break anything… doesnt work like that in the real world.

  2. Leopeva64 said on September 5, 2022 at 11:09 am
    Reply

    ‘We have looked at the improvements in the first feature update for Windows 11’

    ‘Improvements’ Yeah, especially in the taskbar and the Start menu… LMAO

  3. yanta said on September 5, 2022 at 2:58 pm
    Reply

    Moments? Who comes up with this garbage?
    For the moment, I’ll stay away from W11.

  4. yanta said on September 5, 2022 at 3:00 pm
    Reply

    Oops.. Forgot… What Beta test? Microsoft hasn’t tested any of its “products” since 2015. That’s why they keep breaking things every few weeks. And all power to insiders for being guinea pigs, but that program just doesn’t meet the traditional standards for “testing” either

  5. Momentor said on September 5, 2022 at 3:04 pm
    Reply

    I’m gonna need a moment to gather my thoughts around all this.

  6. John G. said on September 5, 2022 at 3:25 pm
    Reply

    I have W11 and Ubuntu 22 LTS and mostly all the time I am working with Ubuntu. I starting using Ubuntu due to printing issues with W10, however I started to use it for one more thing and one more thing and I spent days without touching my W11 laptop. Ubuntu has no single problem at all for me, printing is OK, it’s always OK whatever the printer (amazing), HDMI is OK whatever the TV, and the most important is that updates are easiest ever, I don’t need to restart the laptop! Microsoft should fix the important things before release less productivity products. And W11 is the worst for productivity, there is no way to work seriously with it, absolutely non recommended. I will install the 2022 update to see if something get better, however I don’t expect nothing good. Thanks for the article by the way. :]

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved