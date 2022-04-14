A quick look at the new search engine You.com
You is a relatively new search engine that is currently in beta. The creators describe You as a search engine "that summarizes the best parts of the Internet" for its users. Currently, You has no ads and strong privacy features, especially in private mode.
According to You, sensitive data is never stored by the service or sold or distributed to third-parties. Users may use the search engine with or without an account. Using an account trains the AI that You uses to deliver improved search results to the user.
You has a number of features that differentiate itself from traditional search engines. One of the features is support for apps. Basically, what this does is add sources that are supported to a section of the results listing. If you trust a particular source, say, Stack Overflow for coding, BBC News for news, or Yelp for information about places, then you may add these to your search experience.
The list of sources has about 150 entries currently. There is no option to add your own sources, and at least some of the sources appear to have been picked because of popularity and not quality. Also, at least in Beta, You is focusing on the United States. You can check out the listing here.
The design that You uses for displaying search results is different as well. You get the option to use a compact or detailed design for the results, and may switch between dark and light themes as well. When you start typing a search query, suggestions are displayed automatically.
The search page may look crowded on first glance. The following screenshots show the default compact results layout first and then the detailed layout.
Both feature an app listing at the top, CNET, with no results for the query Windows 11, and below that the actual results. You uses a card layout to display results horizontally and vertically. Results of a specific section scroll horizontally. There is no option to change that behavior,
Quick jump links are displayed at the top and the side of the interface to jump to a specific part, e.g., to jump to image or video results, or to a specific application. A click on a result opens it in the same tab, but you can switch that with a click on menu and the toggling of "open links in a new tab" if you prefer it.
You's private mode may remind you of the browser's private browsing mode on first glance. You does not save search queries or the IP address while the mode is active.
Also, all search queries are routed through proxies that You provides so that the providing sites do not come into direct contact with the user's IP address or device.
Closing Words
You does not mention how it sources its results. Is it crawling the web on its own or does it use results by one of the main search engines? I tried to find the answer to that but the FAQ does not reveal it.
I used You.com for some time but not enough to judge the definitive quality of its results. My impression so far is that its results were not better or worse than those provided by other search engines for the most part.
One part that stands out is coding and programming related results. You display code snippets when possible and these often reveal what you require right away.
The Apps feature sounds good on paper, but it is too limited in my opinion even for a Beta and the quality of some of the used sources is not the best.
In conclusion: You is a search engine that has a few distinguishing factors when compared to other search engines. The layout may look too crowded for some, and horizontal scrolling is not everyone's cup of tea either. For some query types, for instance coding snippets, it appears to offer better results than traditional search engines such as Google.
Now You: have you tried You.com?
Comments
Testing a search engine is actually very easy – search for “climate change”, “covid”, “9/11 connection to Is…”, and if it only gives you some “official” or MSM garbage in the results, then it is no better than the Poogle.
Lol
if any search engine out there, would only give me official (peer-reviewed science based) results and not this garbage ‘alternative facts’ and ‘but a friend of my grandmother expierenced something different’ stuff, which you find on EVERY plattform, I would switch immidiatly and never look back
Do not forget to cover the whole body with tinfoil before sitting at your computer.
You [https://you.com/] established connections to :
[app.launchdarkly.com], [clientstream.launchdarkly.com], [plausible.io]
uBlock Origin’s ‘AdGuard Tracking Protection’ filter list blocks connection to [plausible.io] with this filter :
||plausible.io/api/event
Hence, You tells me ‘Please reload the page, something went wrong.’. Something *is* wrong and it’s You. Not you, but You.
My first morning Web joke. Lost 5 minutes, but what’s 5 minutes for a big laugh?
A quip. Pun is for five second laugh, while sarcasm is really not a laugh but a smile.
I’ve just learned two words, ‘quip’ and ‘pun’ :=)
I’m totally uneducated, I often laugh when others smile; worse : I laugh of my own jokes which is the ultimate of an uneducated poor soul. LOL (there I go again). But I seldom goof (I try to be tactful) :=)
You were trying to fingerprint ( a tracking technique that advertisers and companies use. Think Edward Snowden) me when I was coming for the first time on their page? Not a really good start.
My search query this morning on You.com: “Android: can’t receive verification code for LINE app” resulted in “Sorry, no resources were found”.
As regards the problem with the LINE app it couldn’t send messages anymore and messages from friends arrived late or not at all. So I decided to uninstall/reinstall it again, but now the verification code fails to arrive when trying to login.
I’ve already been in touch with LINE support, which by the way is handled by Salesforce.com according to the email headers, but they only send copy/paste answers from their database (presumably provided by LINE) regardless of the question the user has.
To my way of thinking LINE’s bulk SMS server is misconfigured and verification codes are never actually sent. But how to get that through to Salesforce?
“Using an account trains the AI that You uses to deliver improved search results to the user”
that is just THE thing you would like to avoid at all costs. No Bubbles!!
no personal profiling