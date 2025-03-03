Apple's Major Siri Overhaul Delayed Until 2027 Amid Development Challenges

Apple's plans to release a significantly modernized version of its voice assistant, Siri, have encountered substantial delays, with the anticipated launch now pushed to 2027, aligning with the release of iOS 20. This postponement stems from various developmental challenges and internal obstacles within the company's AI division.

Initially, Apple intended to introduce an enhanced Siri powered by advanced large language models (LLMs) in iOS 19.4. However, due to setbacks, an interim update is now slated for iOS 18.5. This update will operate separately from the existing Siri framework and may not provide a seamless user experience. The comprehensive overhaul, integrating both basic functionalities and sophisticated AI-driven capabilities, has been deferred to iOS 20.

Several factors have contributed to this delay, including equipment shortages, developmental hurdles, and internal issues such as ineffective leadership and staff departures to competitors. These challenges have hindered Apple's progress in advancing Siri's capabilities.

In contrast, competitors like Amazon are advancing their AI assistants. Amazon's Alexa has undergone a complete system re-architecture, blending old functionalities with new AI capabilities, and is set to enter early access soon.

Despite these setbacks, Apple remains committed to enhancing Siri. The company is actively working to address these challenges, aiming to deliver a more natural and conversational voice assistant experience to its users by 2027.

