Look who just died scam: Facebook users beware!

There have been countless scam attempts before, and the scammers are bringing a new measure to it every day. Recently, a popular scam tactic has seen a rise, especially among Facebook users. It goes by the name of the "look who just died scam," and if you fall for it, you might want to bid farewell to your account.

While social media platforms are great for keeping in touch with friends and family, scammers looking to steal your money or personal information may find them to be a gold mine. People from all around the world lose millions of dollars every year to these frauds, and scammers always come up with something new. Nowadays, the "look who just died scam" is widely used by bad actors.

What is look who just died scam?

Just like any other attempt, scammers send an unknown link and type "look who just died" to get the interest of the victim. Once the victim clicks the link, the hacker will lock them out of their accounts and steal their information. It is currently popular among Facebook users.

The message contains the words "look who just died," along with a link that appears to take the user to a news report about the decedent's passing. The recipient may be led to believe that the deceased was a well-known figure or someone they knew personally by the use of phrases like "So sad" or "I know you know him/her" in the message.

What are the risks?

The risks are pretty much the same in every scamming attempt. Once you fall for the "look who just died scam," the hacker will log you out of your computer and have full control of your account. This way, they will probably send the same message to your friends from your account, and the web will grow.

You will lose not only your Facebook account but also all the private information you have in there. Most people fill out all of the "about me" sections and give every detail about themselves. Once the hacker gets control of your account, they will also have your information.

How to stay safe against the look who just died scam

If you want to stay safe against the "look who just died scam," simply don't click the link once someone else sends you the message. Links to fake news sites may download malware, giving hackers access to user data. This is not special for this scam, but you should never click any links that look suspicious and don't know the source.

