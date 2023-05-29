Number of new country code phishing domains dropped significantly thanks to Meta

Martin Brinkmann
May 29, 2023
Facebook
|
0

The number of newly registered country code phishing domains has dropped significantly in the past couple of months thanks to Meta, Facebook's parent company.

Most phishing attacks require a website and many use custom domain names for that. While some domain names are selected to look similar to the target domain name, some are not. All have in common that domains need to be registered.

A recent report by Krebs on Security suggests that country code phishing domain registrations have dropped significantly in the past six months. Back in November 2022, more than 52,000 phishing domains were registered. In the two months that followed numbers rose to 66,000 and 72,000, before taking a sharp drop to less than 20,000 in February 2023. From there, newly registered phishing domains dropped to a little bit more than 12,000 in April 2023.

Much of the decline is linked to the domain registrar Freenom, which manages the top level for Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, Tokelau and Central African Republic. What made Freenom attractive was that it did not charge registration fees for the domains that uses the five country codes that it controls.

Domain registrations with Freenom are linked to several strange rules, including that the registrar may take back any free domain at any time and may redirect traffic to other sites. This makes the domains less attractive to regular businesses, as the fear of losing access to the domain is allpresent.

Meta filed a lawsuit against Freenom in December 2022, retracted the lawsuit and refiled it in March 2023. Meta argued that Freenom's services were used by cybercriminals and that Freenom was shielding customers, even when "presented with evidence" and continuing to allow cybercriminals to register new domains.

Meta cited research from Interisle Consulting Groupwhich released information in 2021 and 2022 that the five country code top level domains managed by Freenom were responsible for half of the ten most used top level domains by phishers.

The consulting company noticed a sharp decline in Freenom registered phishing domains in the months surrounding the lawsuit. Interisle gathers data from 12 blocklists, including Spamhaus, Phishtank and OpenPhish.

Freenom registered 35,000 phishing domains in December 2022 and only 1,100 in April 2023, according to Interisle data.

The lawsuit against Freenom is Meta's second lawsuit against a domain registrar. Meta filed a lawsuit against domain registrar Namecheap in 2020. Both organizations agreed to settle in April 2022, and the number of new phishing domains registered through Namecheap dropped by 50% in the quarter that followed, according to Namecheap.

The overall number of phishing domains is increasing still, however.

Summary
Number of new country code phishing domains dropped significantly thanks to Meta
Article Name
Number of new country code phishing domains dropped significantly thanks to Meta
Description
The number of newly registered country code phishing domains has dropped significantly in the past couple of months thanks to Meta, Facebook's parent company.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Facebook account shutdown

Some Facebook users' accounts are being unfairly shut down

Year of Inefficiency: Meta is laying off employees, again...
Meta sells Giphy

Meta forced to sell Giphy to Shutterstock at 87 percent loss

Regulatory penalty and data transfer suspension looms over Facebook

Meta extends paid verification to the UK
reels facebook

Get personal with Reels: Facebook's new tools for personalization

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved