Boosting safety: LinkedIn rolls out verification and anti-scam features

LinkedIn has started rolling out its new verification features that will prevent users from scams or unverified unlawful job postings.

The new LinkedIn feature will help users determine whether they are applying for a legitimate job or not. The first kind of verification tool applies to job listings and provides details on the posters and their organizations. For instance, it can show if a corporate website and job poster's work email have been validated, as well as whether CLEAR, the company that allows people to bypass security queues at airports and other locations, has verified the applicant's government identification.

"When you see verifications on job posts, that means there is information that has been verified as authentic by the job poster, LinkedIn, or one of our partners," the company said in a blog post. You don't have to pay any fees to verify them with CLEAR, but you will need to put in your US phone number and government ID. For companies participating in the program, you can additionally identify your employer by entering a verification code issued to your company email address. Some users can also use Microsoft Entra to prove both their identity and employer.

According to LinkedIn's latest community report, the automated defenses blocked 87.4% of fake accounts and 99.3% of spam and scams.

LinkedIn grows with AI

LinkedIn is integrating more artificial intelligence features into the platform to make it easier for users to find jobs and offer a better service. The platform recently integrated a new tool that helps users enhance their profiles with AI-generated writing suggestions as well as helping them save time and energy by generating job description texts.

As you may know, Microsoft owns LinkedIn, and the technology giant has been investing billions of dollars into OpenAI and ChatGPT. It is not a surprise that we are seeing more and more AI-powered features on LinkedIn, and it looks like we will be seeing more in the near future.

