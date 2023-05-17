Meta extends paid verification to the UK

Meta, the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, has recently introduced its paid verification program called Meta Verified in the United Kingdom. Priced at £9.99 per month for each platform, this subscription is primarily targeted towards creators.

Subscribers to Meta Verified enjoy several benefits, including proactive impersonation protection, access to dedicated customer support, and the highly sought-after blue badge that signifies verification. This initiative aims to provide enhanced features and support to content creators on Facebook and Instagram who opt for the paid verification program.

After initially rolling out the subscription plan in Australia and New Zealand back in February, Meta has expanded its Meta Verified program to users in the United States. This move comes shortly after Twitter, under the ownership of Elon Musk, reintroduced its own paid subscription service called Twitter Blue, which includes the option for paid verification.

Following the launch of Twitter Blue, Meta made its own announcement regarding the introduction of its verified program. This indicates a growing trend among social media platforms to offer paid verification services, catering to users who are willing to subscribe for additional perks and the coveted verification badge.

Renowned social media platform consultant, Matt Navarra, noted that the announcement regarding the Meta Verified program was shared within the Meta Creators Community, a UK-based group. The company emphasized the significant contribution of emerging innovators in influencing and shaping the development of the Meta Verified program.

By acknowledging the role of these rising talents, Meta highlights its commitment to incorporating the insights and perspectives of content creators into the design and implementation of its paid verification initiative.

Meta is rolling out Meta Verified in the UK Its paid membership plan for creators pic.twitter.com/kH26YUQJni — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 16, 2023

It is worth noting that users are required to pay separately for verification on both Instagram and Facebook. To subscribe to the Meta Verified program, users must be at least 18 years old, enable two-factor authentication, and undergo a verification process that involves providing a government-issued ID before making the payment.

How ethical is Meta's policy?

Meta has implemented a policy that mandates users' screen names to match their official identification. However, this decision has faced criticism from sex workers, trans creators, and privacy advocates who argue that it may potentially compromise the safety and privacy of individuals who prefer not to disclose their identities.

Under the current regulations on Meta, subscribers are not permitted to modify their usernames, names, or profile pictures. However, the company claims to be working on developing the necessary infrastructure to enable users to make changes in the future.

Unlike Twitter, Meta has no plans to revoke the verification status of popular accounts that were verified before the introduction of the Meta Verified program. However, visually, the new Meta Verified subscription verification badge does not appear different from the previous verification badges.

In the quest for enhanced verification services, Meta's introduction of the Meta Verified program has sparked a double-edged conversation. While content creators can now access valuable perks and recognition, concerns raised by sex workers, trans creators, and privacy advocates regarding identity exposure deserve further attention. Balancing the need for verification with user safety and inclusivity remains a crucial challenge for Meta as it navigates the evolving landscape of social media platforms.

