Get personal with Reels: Facebook's new tools for personalization

Meta announced that users will be able to personalize the Reels shown on their pages with the latest update. The company has introduced new personalization settings for Reels that will let users choose what they want to see. Just like most of the other Meta announcements, Mark Zuckerberg shared the news on his Facebook page.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meta has added two options, "Show More" and "Show Less." Whenever you see a Reels that gets your attention and want to see more of, you can click the three-dot icon on the screen and select "Show More." If you don't want to see content that is related to the Reels you watch, then you click "Show Less" to avoid seeing related videos. This feature was previously rolled out for regular posts on Facebook, and now Meta has implemented it for Reels.

In addition, Facebook is releasing new labels on the Reels video player to clarify why you're watching a specific reel. For example, Facebook will now notify you that a certain Reel is being shown because your friend liked it.

Reels continue to grow

Meta keeps investing in Reels as the company greatly benefits from the feature. Users love vertical scrolling and watching short videos for hours, and Meta concentrates on Reels both on Facebook and Instagram.

"As Reels continue to grow on Facebook, we're making them easier for you to discover across the app, including some updates to how they're surfaced in Facebook Watch. We've added Reels to the main navigation at the top of Facebook Watch to give you quick access to short-form video, making it easier to discover creators, trends, and content that matches your interests. Additionally, when watching videos on Facebook, you'll now be able to scroll seamlessly between reels and long-form videos," said Facebook in the announcement.

Recently, Meta introduced AI-powered Reels on Instagram, and according to Zuckerberg, AI-powered Reels increased the time spent on Instagram by 24%. Meta wants to lead the AI industry and also grow Reels to attract more users in the future.

Advertisement