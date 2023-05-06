Honor CEO plans to dethrone Apple's iOS

May 6, 2023
Updated • May 5, 2023
At a recent event held at Honor's R&D center in Shenzhen, CEO Zhao Ming made a bold promise: to create a system that surpasses Apple's iOS. Ming went on to reveal that the company's R&D expenses in 2022 will account for 10% of its total revenue, reflecting Honor's commitment to building a game-changing operating system.

Despite Apple's reputation for quality and innovation, Ming argued that the hardware and design of Apple's smartphones are inferior to many Android counterparts, including Honor's Magci5 series. In particular, he criticized the poor reception and battery life of Apple devices.

Watch the full event below.

Ming acknowledged that despite these flaws, Apple's iOS remains a formidable competitor due to its ecosystem and user experience. The CEO noted that people still flock to Apple primarily because of its iOS and the seamless integration it provides across multiple devices.

MagicOS aims to challenge Apple's iOS in user experience

Despite these challenges, Honor is determined to compete with Apple's iOS. Ming pledged that future iterations of MagicOS will prioritize a fluent, reliable, and powerful user experience.

The company also plans to build a rich ecosystem that can rival Apple's and Huawei's operating systems.

Honor MagicOS iOS
Honor MagicOS is set to compete with iOS' dominance - Image: Honor

Honor's CEO is optimistic about the future of MagicOS, confident that it has the potential to surpass Apple's iOS and change the smartphone landscape.

With a strong emphasis on R&D and ecosystem building, Honor is poised to take on the tech giant and offer customers a viable alternative to the status quo.

Comments

  1. John said on May 6, 2023 at 12:06 pm
    If its just going to be another custom Android OS all I can say is good luck. The key to Apple’s iPad success is the tight integration with hardware and software. All the Android tablets I have tried have not matched Apple’s iPad experience. I would assume Magic OS would be Android compatible because of the access to the Apps Store. Otherwise, A completely different OS would fail for a lack of apps. I was an early Android tablet fan with a Nexus 7 but quickly lost interest and bought an iPad. My recent experience with a Samsung Galaxy Tablet was not a whole lot better. Android seems better suited for smartphones than tablets even today.

