Facebook AI-generated Stories: A new approach to social media

Facebook is testing a new AI-generated Stories feature that automatically creates new Stories using image recognition AI based on your previously shared images.

The social media giant is calling it 'Advanced Stories' and the feature uses image quality, location, and the presence of people or animals to suggest high-quality, ready-made stories for users. The Stories are generated based on images that users have uploaded to the app and provide thematic matching to offer templated frames that can be shared with audiences.

While the idea of automated Stories may feel inauthentic, it could be a useful tool for brands to create batch content and highlight specific products or themes in reminder posts. For regular users, it may be an opportunity to show off baby photos, wedding pictures, or a Story centered around a beloved pet.

Facebook's Memories element has already shown that there's potential in add-on engagement to be gleaned from tools like this, even if they feel somewhat artificial.

Authenticity left to AI

Facebook and Instagram have been trying to better align with behavioral shifts towards Stories and private messaging. According to Meta's own data, users are posting far less original content to the news feed than in the past.

Meta's advanced AI recommendations are helping to keep people scrolling for longer in the main feed, but the company also needs to ensure that users continue to derive real value from their in-app experience.

Meta's new DM tools like Channels and Notes on Instagram are part of this push to keep personal engagement going. The temporary nature of the Stories format is likely to hold more appeal than posting to your profile, where it remains forever (or until you delete it). People are wary about sharing in public, and this activity is shifting towards DMs.

Facebook's new AI-generated Stories feature may help to keep personal engagement going, but it remains to be seen whether people will embrace it. It's worth an experiment, either way, as Facebook continues to explore ways to get more people to post to Stories.

