Twitter has initially announced it will be taking down its legacy checkmarks on April 1st. The company didn’t follow through and the controversial Musk-owned social media platform has instead revised the blue label keeping it intact for those who earned it and those who paid for it. This makes it tough to tell the difference. Tapping the blue tick will now display a message which says the account is either a legacy verified account or belongs to a person who has subscribed to Twitter Blue.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the subscription plan was initially introduced, the people who paid for the subscription got a blue tick with a label that confirmed they paid for the subscription. Those who had legacy accounts read that they have a verified account, which may or may not be notable.

Twitter created quite a stir over the weekend. This is when a notable publication house, New York Times, lost its blue tick after refusing to pay for the subscription service. When users tweeted about it and created a meme, Elon Musk replied casually saying they’ll take it off ( Which they actually did).

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple Celebrities Have Come Forward

Reporter Matt Binder pulled out an older now-deleted tweet Musk earlier shared. It offered legacy accounts a grace period to pay up before taking off the tick. Elon stated he would remove ticks from accounts that specifically deny payments for the service. He quickly deleted the tweet soon after he posted it on April 1st, but not before it came to his attention.

Elon later stated that post April 15th the algorithmic timeline will only display tweets from verified accounts apart from the accounts people follow. Musk further stated that verified accounts will also display a date of verification.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement