Twitter’s New Label Makes It Hard To Differentiate Between Legacy and Paid Verified Accounts

Twitter’s New Label Makes It Hard To Differentiate Between Legacy and Paid Verified Accounts
Trevor Monteiro
Apr 3, 2023
Updated • Apr 3, 2023
Twitter
|
0

Twitter has initially announced it will be taking down its legacy checkmarks on April 1st. The company didn’t follow through and the controversial Musk-owned social media platform has instead revised the blue label keeping it intact for those who earned it and those who paid for it. This makes it tough to tell the difference. Tapping the blue tick will now display a message which says the account is either a legacy verified account or belongs to a person who has subscribed to Twitter Blue.

When the subscription plan was initially introduced, the people who paid for the subscription got a blue tick with a label that confirmed they paid for the subscription. Those who had legacy accounts read that they have a verified account, which may or may not be notable.

Twitter created quite a stir over the weekend. This is when a notable publication house, New York Times, lost its blue tick after refusing to pay for the subscription service. When users tweeted about it and created a meme, Elon Musk replied casually saying they’ll take it off ( Which they actually did).

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple Celebrities Have Come Forward

Reporter Matt Binder pulled out an older now-deleted tweet Musk earlier shared. It offered legacy accounts a grace period to pay up before taking off the tick. Elon stated he would remove ticks from accounts that specifically deny payments for the service. He quickly deleted the tweet soon after he posted it on April 1st, but not before it came to his attention.

 

Elon later stated that post April 15th the algorithmic timeline will only display tweets from verified accounts apart from the accounts people follow. Musk further stated that verified accounts will also display a date of verification.

Advertisement

Related content

High-Profile Celebrities are Refusing to Pay for Twitter Blue

High-Profile Celebrities are Refusing to Pay for Twitter Blue

Twitter algorithm goes public: Here is how it works
Small Developers will Face a New Challenge: New API Pricing

Small Developers will Face a New Challenge: New API Pricing

Elon Musk unsurprisingly Becomes Twitter’s Most-Followed Account
Elon Musk and others call for a six-month AI pause, citing ‘risks to society.’

Elon Musk and others call for a six-month AI pause, citing ‘risks to society.’

Elon Musk states that only Twitter Verified Accounts will Appear on For You page

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved