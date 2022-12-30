TeraCopy 3.9.7: options to run PowerShell scripts and use IFTTT

A new version of the third-party file copying software TeraCopy is now available. TeraCopy 3.9.7 includes several new features and improvements, as well as bug fixes.

The new version is available from the developer site. Users of the application may select About > Check for updates in the application interface to run the check for updates.

Our first review of TeraCopy dates back to 2007. The program may replace the default Windows file copy dialog with an advanced version. Windows' own file copy functionality is limited. It can break on errors, lacks reporting, has no verification feature, and does not support queuing.

TeraCopy supports error recovery, the skipping of files, file verifications, batch operations, reporting, the copying of locked files and a lot more.

TeraCopy 3.9.7

The latest version of TeraCopy is available as a free and commercial version. The free version supports the majority of features, except for editing file lists, managing favorite folders, and exporting. It can't be used in commercial environments as well, but is not limited otherwise.

The official changelog is available here on the company blog. TeraCopy may now run PowerShell scripts after transfers complete. The app ships with two PowerShell scripts, which may be run after transfers complete. The first ejects drives, the second enables notifications via IFTTT.

Users of the app may remember that PowerShell support was added to TeraCopy 3.2.7 initially back in 2017. The system appears better integrated, but it is still possible to run custom scripts by placing them into the scripts folder of the installation; this folder is found under C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Roaming\TeraCopy\Scripts.

The scripts may be selected by switching to the options tab in the file copy window and activating them there.

TeraCopy 3.9.7 includes three additional features. You may now activate the keyboard shortcut Ctrl-Home to jump to the current file that is being processed by the application. The program will also detect hashes in the Clipboard automatically to show it during verification.

Last but not least, the estimation algorithm has been improved for "very long transfers" according to the changelog.

TeraCopy may be used after it has been installed, but the default file copy dialog may also be used instead. The new release is a smaller release, but still useful to some users of the app.

Now You: do you use the default Windows file copy dialog, or a third-party app?

