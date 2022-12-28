Make tabbed browsing better by changing the focus on the tab bar
Tabbed browsing is a great feature, especially for people like me who have dozens or even hundreds of tabs open at any time in the browser. Currently, I have about 70 tabs open in Brave, and an equal number in Firefox and less in some other browsers.
Why so many tabs? Why not use bookmarks or the browsing history? Good questions. I find it more convenient to have these tabs open, but that is a personal preference.
Using lots of tabs has several disadvantages especially in regards to usability. Most browsers limit the number of tabs that are displayed at the same time. Having too many tabs open leads to tab overload in Chrome. No new tabs are added anymore seemingly, and all identifying bits of are removed.
Google tried to make this better with the introduction of tab groups and tab scrolling, a feature that most browsers supported before the introduction of Chrome (Firefox supported it all the time).
Lately, I have encountered another issue in Chromium-based browsers when using lots of tabs in the browser. With lots of tabs, I mean so many tabs that not all of them are displayed in the browser. It does not really matter if a scrolling option is displayed or not.
So, lets say I choose to open a link from another program, e.g. an email program or RSS reader, in the browser. If too many tabs are open, that link is added at the end of the tab bar. It may not be visible when I switch to the tab. While you may use Ctrl-Tab and Ctrl-Shift-Tab to jump to the next or previous tab from the active tab, doing so does not change the focus on the tab bar once the end of the visible part is reached.
Sometimes, a tab may get activated automatically by the browser even though it may not be displayed. Launching another tab from that active tab does not display the newly opened tab in the browser's address bar. It can't be switched to using the mouse or touch. Similarly, if you use the browser in a larger window, select a tab that is on the right side of the tab bar, and reduce the window size, you end up with a tab that is active but not displayed anymore on the tab bar.
Since tabs get added regularly to the end of the tab bar, all new tabs and all tabs opened from links in external apps do, it is a usability problem.
I'd like to see an option that changes the focus to the active tab. All pinned tabs should still be displayed, but the rest should have the active tab as its center.
Firefox with its scrolling tab bar behavior does that, while most Chromium-based browsers do not. This may change when -- if -- Google implements tab scrolling by default.
Now You: how many tabs do you use in your browsers, and how do you manage them?
Comments
” how many tabs do you use in your browsers, and how do you manage them?”
Mostly one. I’ve set the search results to open in a new tab, and that’s it.
I don’t get the gazillion tab obsession if the workflow doesn’t require it.
I also use Brave and have many tabs open almost all the time. I do use the feature of grouping tabs but it missed something – automation. And for that I just today installed the Tabius extension. Hopefully it will make managing tabs way better experience.
Additionally I have set #scrollable-tabstrip flag set to “Enabled – tabs shring to a large width” – so that I don’t have to play guess the tab.
By the way, the shortcut Ctrl+Shift+A open the tab search feature – this can help with switching.
I am minimalist thanks to OneTab which does a good job of tackling clutter, enabling it with complete simplicity.
I usually have 5-10 tabs open at a time
I really don’t have a need to open more than 4-6 tabs at a time (in Firefox ESR) and often only for a short time before using CTRL+W to close a tab. Then I use CTRL+Tab to cycle through any open tabs since the browser is always in full screen mode where the tabs are hidden. Or occasionally I’ll move the mouse up to the top of the screen to get a peek at the tabs and/or to select one. Also sometimes I will move a tab (or open a new window) on the second monitor (have two large monitors) which minimizes the need for more tabs.
Otherwise I tend to use bookmarks for websites I visit frequently and use keyboard shortcut ALT+B to get to them (which still works via full screen mode).
“Tabbed browsing is a great feature, especially for people like me who have dozens or even hundreds of tabs open at any time in the browser”.
Wow! Never more than a dozen here I guess, hence the dedicated extension I use is seldom called :
‘Tabs Keeper’ by Nikolai Mavrenkov [https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/tabs-keeper/] which allows to,
– View currently open tabs as a list, being able to activate or close any tab
– Save currently open tab list to be able to restore it later
Side-note : @Martin, no alcohol, no smoke yet I don’t recognize your rhetoric, you don’t express yourself this way, usually. Odd :=) Or my imagination.
Yep Martin normally seems like a very reserved man, typical German. Maybe he’s been hanging around a latina lately. Still I liked the tone of this article.
I have mostly 5 or 6 tabs open in Firefox, however with Edge I only open 2 or 3 at a time. Thanks for the article. :]
I also always have a large number of tabs open: some that I refresh very regularly such as forums where I am a moderator and a rainfall radar, and others with downloaded web pages pending — often very delayed — reading.
I find a Chrome extension or option that a forum user recommended recently that provides left and right arrows on the tab bar when the number of loaded tabs overflows the display limit very useful, thank you.
Another simple strategy I have used for a while was to create an HTML file that I leave open in my left-most tab that displays links to many web pages that I visit regularly. Easily created in LibreOffice, a neat format may take a little more effort but could be worth the effort.
An additional advantage: placed on a memory stick the links can be viewed on any computer with a web browser.
I… may need help.
I have hundreds of tabs open in both Firefox *and* Waterfox – but I feel compelled to leave them there until I have read them. They function sort of like proto-bookmarks for me? – a collection of different trains of thought and lines of investigation over months (or years in the case of Waterfox… lol) – and I do actually get back to some of them when I’m not busy, but the number is increasing…
Tree Style Tabs has been a near perfect addition to my add-ons, but once in a while I wonder how I can better manage this madness. I am not sure if something like Tab Stash would help (and it may not even be compatible with TST!) but I don’t think things can continue this way…
>I have hundreds of tabs open in both Firefox *and* Waterfox – but I feel compelled to leave them there until I have read them. They function sort of like proto-bookmarks for me?
I know the feeling well: one option I have thought about would be to paste links to be read later into some kind of text file to be viewed when there is time…
Haven’t actually tried it yet, and not sure whether how well it work for me.